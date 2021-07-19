Work to resume on Highway 30 from Maxwell to Brady

Telegraph staff reports
Weather permitting, work will resume Monday on U.S. Highway 30, from Maxwell to Brady, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Paulsen Inc. of Cozad has the $6,035,196 contract. Work includes concrete repair and rumble strip installation. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals for concrete repair and daytime lane closures with flaggers during rumble strip installation. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Anticipated completion is September 2021.
