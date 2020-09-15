 Skip to main content
Work to start on traffic signals along Highways 30 and 83 to start Monday
A long-expected upgrade to traffic signals along U.S. Highways 30 and 83 in North Platte will start Monday if weather permits, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Work on the $188,159 project should be finished in November, the state DOT’s District 6 office said Tuesday in a press release. The city and state will split the cost.

Traffic lights on the U.S. 83 “ones” on South Jeffers and Dewey streets will receive controller upgrades in a half-dozen locations. Identical work was done in 2019 at each street’s intersection with Philip Avenue, which was rebuilt last fall between the one-way streets and east to Cottonwood Avenue.

U.S. 30 also will receive traffic-light improvements in two locations, including its intersection with U.S. 83.

Here’s the full list of locations:

» Leota Street (both Dewey and Jeffers).

» Francis Street (both Dewey and Jeffers).

» East William Street (Dewey only).

» East E Street (Dewey only).

» Rodeo Road and North Adams Avenue.

» North Jeffers and Rodeo Road/East 12th Street (U.S. 83-30 intersection).

Daytime lane restrictions will be imposed when work starts at each intersection. NDOT’s district office will advise motorists of any other temporary changes when work begins, District 6 Engineer Gary Thayer said.

