World War II veteran, Roscoe native to celebrate 100th birthday on Thursday

Cornelius said his major duties were repairing airplanes.

“I learned how to fly during the war as a mechanic because I had to know something about flying to be a mechanic,” Cornelius said. “I did not carry a rifle because my duty was to keep the airplanes flying.”

He was a staff sergeant by the time the war was over and he was sent home.

“I did not boat back,” he said. “That boat trip took six days. I flew back.”

When he was discharged,” Cornelius said. “I flew home on a B-17 with no hearing protection and nothing to lay down on.”

It took 52 hours of flying to get back to the United States, Cornelius said. Most said Cornelius flew to France, then to Africa, then to South America and came back up to the United States.

“When I came home, I went back into farming,” Cornelius said. “I took over the family farm. We grew some alfalfa, corn and wheat.”

Cornelius got his pilot’s license through the GI Bill.

“I built an airstrip on the farm,” Cornelius said. “It was a sod airstrip that went two ways — it went north and south and northeast and southwest. It was a prairie strip.”