World War II veteran, Roscoe native to celebrate 100th birthday on Thursday

OGALLALA — World War II veteran Chancey Cornelius of Ogallala celebrates his 100th birthday Thursday.
When told an article would be in The Telegraph to honor him, he said nonchalantly, “I hope I’m still here.”
Cornelius was born and raised on his dad’s farm about nine miles south of Roscoe, where he continued to live until he was 97 years old.
The secret to his long life: “Keeping busy.”
“I don’t care what it is, keep busy,” Cornelius said. “If you’re a mechanic or whatever, your line of what you do. Keep busy.”
He said he was always mechanically minded. At the age of 17 he decided to enlist in the Army Air Corps.
“They were drafting at that time and I would have been drafted,” Cornelius said.
Cornelius was an aviation mechanic.
“I was at one of the airports in Scotland,” Cornelius said. “We used to repair engines until the war was over.”
Jon Most of Brady, whose father was a cousin of Cornelius, said Cornelius worked on the B-17 power plants.
“He wasn’t at a forward base,” Most said. “They would transport B-17 bombers from the United States and Chancey would work on them to make them battle ready.”
Cornelius said his major duties were repairing airplanes.
“I learned how to fly during the war as a mechanic because I had to know something about flying to be a mechanic,” Cornelius said. “I did not carry a rifle because my duty was to keep the airplanes flying.”
He was a staff sergeant by the time the war was over and he was sent home.
“I did not boat back,” he said. “That boat trip took six days. I flew back.”
When he was discharged,” Cornelius said. “I flew home on a B-17 with no hearing protection and nothing to lay down on.”
It took 52 hours of flying to get back to the United States, Cornelius said. Most said Cornelius flew to France, then to Africa, then to South America and came back up to the United States.
“When I came home, I went back into farming,” Cornelius said. “I took over the family farm. We grew some alfalfa, corn and wheat.”
Cornelius got his pilot’s license through the GI Bill.
“I built an airstrip on the farm,” Cornelius said. “It was a sod airstrip that went two ways — it went north and south and northeast and southwest. It was a prairie strip.”
He owned a Cessna and flew all over Nebraska, but took a few longer trips as well.
“Chancey and a few flying farmers would take fishing trips and fly up to Canada,” Most said.
“We went about five, six times to catch walleye,” Cornelius said. “They were about ‘yea’ big (he held his hands about 2 feet apart) and we’d come back loaded (with fish).”
It has been a few years since Cornelius flew a plane.
“I could still bring (a plane) down if I had to,” Cornelius said. “I’ve had pretty good health. I haven’t had any problems in my lifetime and you know how old I am.”
Cornelius was married to his wife, Irma, for 65 years. She died in 2014.
“It was pretty rough when I lost her,” Cornelius said.
They have two children, Terry and Vickie, both of Ogallala.
Family will celebrate Cornelius’s birthday with a private party.
