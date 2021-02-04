 Skip to main content
'Worst cold snap in 4 or 5 years' headed for North Platte area
Gather up the heavy coats, stocking caps and scarves this weekend. You’ll need them for the next couple of weeks.

A series of arctic cold fronts is expected to bring “probably the worst cold snap in four or five years” to the region, said meteorologist Cliff Cole of the National Weather Service in North Platte. Temperatures will stay below freezing for seven to 10 days, he said, with lows near zero.

He recommended that residents use the weekend to prepare homes and cars for the deep freeze.

But by Sunday morning wind chills below zero are expected, he said. The morning wind chills will keep dropping after that, he said, staying in the mid-teens below zero Tuesday through Thursday.

In some parts of west central Nebraska, wind chills could drop as low as 25 below, according to a hazardous weather outlook report posted on the NWS website Thursday afternoon.

Wind chills will still be “significant” in the afternoons, Cole said, in the low single digits.

“The good news is that we don’t see a major winter storm at the same time,” he said, which will make it more manageable.

He said snow is possible — probably 1-2 inches but potentially more — over the weekend as one cold front follows another.

“These tend to get colder with each one,” he said.

Cole said the series of cold fronts, originating from the North Pole, will be worst across the northern states — the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

