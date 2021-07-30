'Would you cut your hair for a thousand dollars?': 16-year-old gives up mullet during Lincoln County Fair auction

He said he knows Jordan from working closely with his father, Mark, a North Platte-based brand inspector for the Nebraska Brand Committee.

When the auctioneer issued the $1,000 challenge, Wasserburger leaned toward his companions.

“I said (to them), ‘You want to partner on it?’” he said. “They said, ‘Yeah,’ and the whole place clapped.”

The humorous scenario was set up by the Lincoln County Agricultural Society’s prefair decision to retain an alternative to the traditional end-of-fair animal auction.

Due to COVID-19, Buoy said, the 2020 fair had 4-H exhibitors sell their animals privately — without a typical auction — after finishing their last contest. All the sold animals were off the fairgrounds by Sunday, Buoy said.

To let local residents pitch in more support, the youth exhibitors were “bid” upon Monday after describing themselves and what they’d use their extra money for.

After seeing how things went in 2020, “they kind of liked that, so they kept it,” Buoy said.

He got “base price” — approximately $1,725 — after the July 24 4-H cattle show for the steer he had raised all year, said his mother, Julie.