Wreaths Across America event will go on at Fort McPherson, with restrictions

The Wreaths Across America event planned for Dec. 19 will be held with restrictions due to the current pandemic.

Wreaths will be laid by a select group of volunteers Dec. 19 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. There will not be a ceremony, and this event is closed to the public for the safety of the cemetery staff, event coordinators and volunteers.

If you sponsored a wreath for a loved one and would like to lay the wreath yourself, contact Dave Beran at 308 650-9203, Dana Songster of North Platte Area RSVP said in a press release. You will be allowed to lay the wreath on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Wreaths can be picked up at Hobby Lobby between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fort McPherson National Cemetery is open daily from dusk to dawn. Masks are required, as well as physical distancing.

To groups, organizations and families who signed up to volunteer, Songster said, “We appreciate your willingness to help. With the limited number of visitors allowed at the cemetery at one time, we are not able to let everyone help. We hope you understand and respect these limitations.”

For more information, call Beran or Tom Moore at 308-520-8862.