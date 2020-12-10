 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wreaths Across America event will go on at Fort McPherson, with restrictions
0 comments

Wreaths Across America event will go on at Fort McPherson, with restrictions

  • 0

The Wreaths Across America event planned for Dec. 19 will be held with restrictions due to the current pandemic.

Wreaths will be laid by a select group of volunteers Dec. 19 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. There will not be a ceremony, and this event is closed to the public for the safety of the cemetery staff, event coordinators and volunteers.

If you sponsored a wreath for a loved one and would like to lay the wreath yourself, contact Dave Beran at 308 650-9203, Dana Songster of North Platte Area RSVP said in a press release. You will be allowed to lay the wreath on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Wreaths can be picked up at Hobby Lobby between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fort McPherson National Cemetery is open daily from dusk to dawn. Masks are required, as well as physical distancing.

To groups, organizations and families who signed up to volunteer, Songster said, “We appreciate your willingness to help. With the limited number of visitors allowed at the cemetery at one time, we are not able to let everyone help. We hope you understand and respect these limitations.”

For more information, call Beran or Tom Moore at 308-520-8862.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lake McConaughy boating access improvement to begin
Local

Lake McConaughy boating access improvement to begin

The Martin Bay boat ramp at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area closes today in advance of a one-year, $3 million capital improvement project for the Martin Bay and Cedar View areas of the reservoir, slated to begin next week.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News