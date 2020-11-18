Wreaths Across America will host annual event at Fort McPherson

Wreaths Across America brings together Americans across the country in honoring our fallen veterans, but this year those gatherings will be restricted in part.
David Beran, quartermaster of North Platte VFW No. 1504, said the annual event will take place on Dec. 19 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Despite COVID-19, wreaths will be placed following the state’s health guidelines.
“The first thing is we’re going to require everyone to have masks and no more than two or three people in a group together,” Beran said. “There is not going to be a ceremony.”
Boxes of wreaths will be placed around the cemetery as in previous years, and volunteers will be allowed to place the wreaths.
“Volunteers who come out to assist in the placing of the wreaths will be assigned sections and rows in order to keep people spread out,” Beran said.
Individuals who wish to place wreaths on graves of family members or friends will be allowed to do so.
“We’re going to have to limit the number of people in at one time,” Beran said. “What we’ll do is send them around to get their wreaths and let them go place the wreaths in groups no larger than two or three.”
Since there is no ceremony, Beran said people will be allowed into the cemetery beginning about 9 a.m. Dec. 19.
“Each year we generally place between 1,500 and 2,000 wreaths,” Beran said. “Right now we have a decent number with two weeks to go. The first check I sent off was $10,500 for 700 wreaths.”
He said the goal is to place 2,000 wreaths this year. People can still order wreaths, but Beran said the deadline for payment is Nov. 30. After that date, he said, it will not be possible to order wreaths in time for the event.
Wreaths are $15 each and Beran said the best way to order is to mail a check to: VFW No. 1504, P.O. Box 772, North Platte, NE 69103.
“We are asking people as they come out there to be patient because it’s going to be a little bit harder to get in,” Beran said. “We’ll probably have a line to make sure everybody has masks and to make sure they understand the rules.”
Sheets with the rules will be handed out as people come through the gates. For more information, call Beran at 308-650-9203.
The website wreathsacrossamerica.org has information about the history of the program.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.