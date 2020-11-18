Wreaths Across America will host annual event at Fort McPherson

Wreaths Across America brings together Americans across the country in honoring our fallen veterans, but this year those gatherings will be restricted in part.

David Beran, quartermaster of North Platte VFW No. 1504, said the annual event will take place on Dec. 19 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Despite COVID-19, wreaths will be placed following the state’s health guidelines.

“The first thing is we’re going to require everyone to have masks and no more than two or three people in a group together,” Beran said. “There is not going to be a ceremony.”

Boxes of wreaths will be placed around the cemetery as in previous years, and volunteers will be allowed to place the wreaths.

“Volunteers who come out to assist in the placing of the wreaths will be assigned sections and rows in order to keep people spread out,” Beran said.

Individuals who wish to place wreaths on graves of family members or friends will be allowed to do so.

“We’re going to have to limit the number of people in at one time,” Beran said. “What we’ll do is send them around to get their wreaths and let them go place the wreaths in groups no larger than two or three.”