Wrong-way driver triggers 4-vehicle crash on I-80 near Maxwell; 3 hurt

Three people were taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte Tuesday night after a four-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 near Maxwell.

Vlastik Svacina, 86, of Reno, Nevada, was driving a Toyota sedan westbound in I-80’s eastbound lanes about 10 p.m., said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol.

Svacina’s car first struck a Ford F-150 driven by Maddie Bahr, 22, of Byron, Minnesota. It then struck a semitrailer truck driven by Cashus Robinson, 36, of El Mirage, Arizona, Thomas said.

A second semi struck debris from the first crash and was damaged, he added. I-80 was closed in the Maxwell area for about 90 minutes.

Svacina, Robinson and a passenger in Robinson’s semi were taken to GPH with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither Bahr nor passengers in her Ford were injured, and no one in the second semi was hurt, Thomas said.

The State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, North Platte Police Department and Maxwell and North Platte volunteer firefighters responded to the series of crashes.