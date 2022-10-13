Wrongly accused of murder, Amanda Knox tells story of exoneration

“Guilty.” Immediately, Amanda Knox said, she felt the ground had fallen out from beneath her, and she crumbled between her lawyers.

Her story dominated the headlines in 2007 when the then-20-year-old college student studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, was arrested and ultimately convicted of murdering her British roommate, Meredith Kercher. On Thursday, Knox shared her story as part of the Town Hall Lecture Series at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

“My reality was completely overwritten by a bunch of strangers who thought that I was a monster,” Knox said. “Not only was my future completely destroyed, but also my past and my present as well. Everything was now a loss.”

Knox said in those moments in the courtroom, she realized that the criminal justice system is much more complicated than it makes itself out to be.

“It’s not like this scientific laboratory where all of this information gets boiled down to truth beyond a reasonable doubt,” Knox said. “In fact, the courtroom is a battleground of storytelling, and it’s not always the most truthful story that wins.”

She said it is the most compelling story, the story that gets the most people excited.

“And the story of a local burglar who broke into a house and murdered a young girl, that’s not an interesting story,” Knox said. “The story that really captured people’s attention was Foxy Knoxy, the Ice Queen, the she-devil, Luciferina. I realized in that moment that it wasn’t me that was being convicted; it was an idea of a horrible monster that was a projection of people’s fears and fantasies that happened to have my face and name. But it was still me.”

Knox was eventually acquitted of the crime after she filed an appeal. However, in the Italian justice system, not only can the defendant file an appeal, but so can the prosecution. And they did, and Knox was again convicted by an Italian appeals court.

She filed another appeal that ended up going to the Italian Supreme Court, where she was not only acquitted but exonerated from any involvement in the murder.

Knox has since married Christopher Robinson and they have a 16-month-old daughter, Eureka.

In a pre-speech interview, Knox talked about the ongoing difficulties of life after her harrowing experience.

“The biggest difference between me today and me as a 20-year-old kid going to study abroad is sadness,” she said. “I’m a lot sadder than I used to be.”

Knox said that sadness is not an everyday thing, but is more profound.

“It’s more of a sort of deep sadness, like a deep knowledge of human tragedy and human fallibility,” Knox said. “These situations are so sad, the people who suffer, the people who make mistakes.”

For her, she said, it’s a reality she was not aware of previously.

“The thing that I will say, though, is that this deep well of sadness has allowed me to have a lot of compassion for everyone who finds themselves in this situation,” Knox said, “including those detectives and prosecutors who make mistakes. I would not want to be in their shoes either.”

Coping with all that has happened to her has not been easy.

“The biggest thing is being grateful because the flip side of having everything taken away from you is realizing everything you have left,” Knox said. “One of those things is I’m alive today, Meredith isn’t and a lot of people aren’t. I’m lucky. If I had been home the night this murder occurred, I would have been killed too. So in a lot of ways, I’m lucky.”

Knox has a podcast titled “Labyrinths,” which she and her husband produce. She also participates with The Innocence Project and helping those who have been wrongly convicted of crimes.