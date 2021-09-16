 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WWII veteran to celebrate his 101st birthday in Curtis this weekend
0 comments
top story

WWII veteran to celebrate his 101st birthday in Curtis this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

Family members and friends will gather in Curtis this weekend to honor World War II veteran Robert Furrow, who will celebrate his 101st birthday Sept. 28.

His son Scott says well-wishers are invited to greet Furrow starting about 6 p.m. in the lobby of Valley View Inn, 202 Garlick Ave.

Five family members will compete as “Team Bob Furrow” in Sunday’s Curtis Lions Club golf tournament at neighboring Arrowhead Meadows Golf Course, 1101 Arrowhead Meadows Drive.

Robert Furrow competed until 2019 in the tournament, Scott Furrow said. The event is part of the weekend’s Curtis Fall Festival, which includes a Saturday parade.

Born in Elwood on Sept. 28, 1920, Robert Furrow moved to Maywood at age 5 with parents Verne and Charlotte Furrow.

He graduated in 1938 from Maywood High School, where he met his future wife, Eileen Farrar, during rehearsals for a class play.

Furrow spent his first months after Pearl Harbor helping to build B-17E “Flying Fortress” bombers at a Boeing Aircraft Co. factory in Seattle.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Oct. 17, 1942, and was made company clerk of the 876th Airborne Engineer Aviation Battalion. He remained in that role until his discharge on Dec. 5, 1945, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Furrow told The Telegraph in November 2018 that his unit was on alert to fly into Normandy in gliders on D-Day, June 6, 1944, to repair airfields in case Nazi forces blew them up.

The Germans didn’t, and Furrow and the 876th didn’t arrive in Normandy until June 18. The unit advanced through France, Belgium and western Germany until V-E Day on May 8, 1945.

Back home, Furrow’s fiancée and her mother, Fern Farrar, were among the thousands of volunteers who worked at North Platte’s World War II Canteen.

The couple married Feb. 24, 1946, and had three sons, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Eileen Furrow died Oct. 14, 2016, after 70 years of marriage.

Robert Furrow worked at his parents’ Maywood grocery store before spending 24 years as U.S. Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service office manager in Curtis. He retired from Maywood Insurance Co. in 1983.

More by Todd von Kampen

5 enticing looks at North Platte's history

2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News