WWII veteran to celebrate his 101st birthday in Curtis this weekend

Family members and friends will gather in Curtis this weekend to honor World War II veteran Robert Furrow, who will celebrate his 101st birthday Sept. 28.

His son Scott says well-wishers are invited to greet Furrow starting about 6 p.m. in the lobby of Valley View Inn, 202 Garlick Ave.

Five family members will compete as “Team Bob Furrow” in Sunday’s Curtis Lions Club golf tournament at neighboring Arrowhead Meadows Golf Course, 1101 Arrowhead Meadows Drive.

Robert Furrow competed until 2019 in the tournament, Scott Furrow said. The event is part of the weekend’s Curtis Fall Festival, which includes a Saturday parade.

Born in Elwood on Sept. 28, 1920, Robert Furrow moved to Maywood at age 5 with parents Verne and Charlotte Furrow.

He graduated in 1938 from Maywood High School, where he met his future wife, Eileen Farrar, during rehearsals for a class play.

Furrow spent his first months after Pearl Harbor helping to build B-17E “Flying Fortress” bombers at a Boeing Aircraft Co. factory in Seattle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}