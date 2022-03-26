 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
X-PLORE summer educational program taking registrations

The 27th annual X-PLORE summer enrichment program hosted at McDaid Elementary is taking registrations.

The program will take place June 6 to 10 at McDaid. X-PLORE provides a hands-on educational learning experience and spaces are limited. Three of the offerings are full, but there are openings for the other five classes.

Available classes for current first, second and third graders are cooking and music. Available classes for current fourth, fifth and sixth graders are art and science.

Call Kasia Wiezorek, X-PLORE director, at 308-532-1874 for more information, or check out the X-Plore, North Platte Facebook page.

