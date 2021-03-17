Yard waste carts revert back to use for yard waste only April 1

Effective April 1, North Platte residents must use their yard waste carts for yard waste only.

This is mandatory throughout the spring, summer and fall seasons. Yard waste must be placed in the container with the yard waste sign on the lid; no plastic bags will be accepted.

Refuse taken to the transfer station must be free of yard waste.

No yard waste will be accepted in the household waste container until Dec. 1

Call Public Service Department Director Layne Groseth, 308-535-6700, with any questions.