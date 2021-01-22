Year End North Platte Giving raises $179,531 for local nonprofits

Donors gave $179,531 to help local nonprofits through Year End North Platte Giving hosted by the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.

“Many people like to make charitable gifts near the end of each year,” said Eric Seacrest, executive director of the foundation. “Year End Giving made it easy and convenient to help any participating local nonprofit by giving online at northplattegiving.org or by check.”

The Community Foundation received donations for 53 participating local nonprofits during the last few weeks of 2020.

The top five nonprofits by number of donations made were: Community-Build Playground Fund, Sutherland Public School Foundation Fund, Salvation Army, North Platte Trails Network Fund and Goodfellow Shoe Fund.

The top five nonprofits in dollars given were: North Platte Trails Network Fund, Community-Build Playground Fund, Salvation Army, Great Plains Health Care Foundation and North Platte Community College Foundation. Each received more than $10,000.

Seacrest said 100% of each Year End Giving donation goes to donor-selected nonprofits, and there is no charge for nonprofits to participate. The Community Foundation and an anonymous donor cover processing costs.