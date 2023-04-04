Yes, the month of March was colder than normal. And we still are well below normal in precipitation.

The National Weather Service just published a temperature and precipitation report for the month of March 2023. It will go down in history as a cold one in western Nebraska. The average daily mean temperature for the month was 34.6 degrees recorded at the North Platte airport. That is a full 5 degrees below the normal of 39.6 degrees.

However, the average daily high temperature deviated more from normal than did the average daily low temperature.

The average high temperature for the month is normally 55.2 degrees in North Platte. This year it was 47.7 F, a difference of 7.5 degrees. Meanwhile, the average daily low temperature was 21.5 F, which is 2.4 degrees below the normal of 23.9.

In Valentine, the temperature differences were even more pronounced; the average daily mean temperature was 30.0 F, a full 7.6 degrees below normal. It was also 4.6 degrees colder than North Platte, while it is normally 2 degrees colder than north Platte.

The average daily high temperature in Valentine in March was 40.7, while the normal is 51.6, a difference of 10.9 degrees. The average daily low temperature was 19.3, which was 4.2 degrees below the normal of 23.5.

North Platte received 2.1 inches of snow in March, half of the normal amount. Valentine had 6.1 inches of snow, about the same as the normal of 6.0 inches for March.

In spite of heavy snowfall earlier this winter, we are still well below our normal precipitation totals for the year from April, 2022 through March, 2023. North Platte’s and Valentine’s precipitation totals were 15.31 and 16.11 inches, respectively, 5.77 and 4.79 inches below normal.

The only months that saw more precipitation than normal were July, December and January in North Platte, and December and January in Valentine. Every other month saw below normal precipitation amounts.