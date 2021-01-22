'You see Jesus Christ in them': St. Patrick High School principal plans mission trips to Uganda

He said the students go to school for three months at a time.

“It’s a boarding school,” Irish said. “Then they go home for a month, and that’s the concern.

“While they are at school, they get three meals a day of rice and beans. When they go home, not for sure how many meals they’re able to get.”

The families are large and many of them are single-parent families with the mom as the only parent, for many reasons, Irish said.

The mission’s benefits are many, he said, and not just feeding the people in Uganda.

“That’s one goal,” Irish said. “The other goal is to help people grow in faith. So by leading mission trips, people here in our community will be able to grow in their own personal faith.”

He said just experiencing firsthand a country in the developing world has a great impact.

“You see Jesus Christ in them despite all their suffering,” Irish said. “You see how joyful and how strong their faith is, and it leaves an impact that helps you grow in your personal faith.”

COVID-19 could create challenges for the mission trip.