'You see Jesus Christ in them': St. Patrick High School principal plans mission trips to Uganda

His daughter’s high school graduation trip five years ago has triggered a call for Deacon Matt Irish, principal at St. Patrick High School, to return to Uganda.
The God-directed decision has turned into a plan to ship 30,000 pre-packaged meals to the country.
“Five years ago for my daughter’s graduation trip, she wanted to go on a mission trip,” Irish said. “Father Jude (a priest in Uganda) has visited our parish multiple times, so we built a relationship with him.”
Dad and daughter Peyton took the trip to visit the Rev. Jude Ssenngendo to see the country and what it was like there.
“At that time, five years ago, (Father Jude) had nearly 60 outposts serving thousands,” Irish said. “I believe there were four priests serving 20,000 Christians.”
A visit to an orphanage gave them a glimpse of life in Uganda.
“Since then, God placed in our hearts a strong desire to go back and serve the people who were struggling just to survive,” Irish said.
Irish said he has participated in a couple of other projects to help the community there.
“We’ve helped to pay for a new roof on their church,” Irish said. “We’ve bought a television for the students at their school.”
The school serves 200 to 300 secondary students, and there is a kindergarten and elementary system as well.
“We’ve been praying about how to do (a mission project),” Irish said. “Thankfully, God has blessed me with the opportunity to be at this Catholic high school, which makes it easier for me to go on mission trips.”
His goal is to lead three mission trips a year and raise $30,000 in order to ship 30,000 meals to Uganda.
“What that will look like is communities will pack these packaged meals of rice, beans and dehydrated vegetables and supplements that have been developed for the Third World countries in Africa,” Irish said. “The St. Patrick’s parish confirmation group is going to do that this spring; then I’m going to deliver those the last week in July.”
A team of six to 10 people will fly the meals to Uganda, where the priest will pick them up.
“We’ll actually drop the first load off at the orphanage we first visited,” Irish said. “Then we’ll go to his parish where they have the school.”
The plan is to deliver 200 backpacks full of a month’s worth of pre-packaged meals.
“There will be other items included such as a notebook, a box of pencils, things that are really valued in a Third World country,” Irish said.
He said the students go to school for three months at a time.
“It’s a boarding school,” Irish said. “Then they go home for a month, and that’s the concern.
“While they are at school, they get three meals a day of rice and beans. When they go home, not for sure how many meals they’re able to get.”
The families are large and many of them are single-parent families with the mom as the only parent, for many reasons, Irish said.
The mission’s benefits are many, he said, and not just feeding the people in Uganda.
“That’s one goal,” Irish said. “The other goal is to help people grow in faith. So by leading mission trips, people here in our community will be able to grow in their own personal faith.”
He said just experiencing firsthand a country in the developing world has a great impact.
“You see Jesus Christ in them despite all their suffering,” Irish said. “You see how joyful and how strong their faith is, and it leaves an impact that helps you grow in your personal faith.”
COVID-19 could create challenges for the mission trip.
“There’s still a lot of hanging questions out there,” Irish said. “As of right now, you have to have a negative test three days before you get on the airplane.”
After making plans and spending the money to get to Uganda, Irish said, testing positive a day or two before the flight will be a concern.
“My vision is that each of those mission trips have a parent and a young adult,” Irish said, “so we can impact two generations at a time.”
Irish said the project has raised $7,000 on its way to the $30,000 yearly goal. For those who wish to donate to the project, St. Patrick Catholic Church is handling the funds so contributors can receive a tax credit. Checks or cash may be dropped off at the church or at St. Patrick High School.
More by Job Vigil
5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home
Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.
It was amazing to hear about a chance meeting at college that led to her new friend’s mom saving Alex’s life by donating part of her liver.
An artist from small town Nebraska who accomplished national acclaim for his work really was an inspiration to me.
Kenzie and her family are friends of mine and when I heard of her plight and her recovery, it was just something I felt needed sharing.
Principal Mark Skillstad, and his daughter, Kinsey Skillstad, experience strange final year at St. Pat's
Mark's retirement and Kinsey's graduation both happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Their story of losing the opportunity to celebrate t…
These students, along with others from other countries, have been given a marvelous opportunity and I think it's important to hear about their…