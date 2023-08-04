The best thing about model railroading just might be how it can bring lost or long-retired engines back to life.

Take North Platte’s honored but idled Union Pacific Challenger No. 3977, now working the Youths in Model Railroading layout during Rail Days 2023’s Model Train Show at the D&N Event Center.

It’s the first visit to North Platte’s annual two-day celebration for the 27-year-old Denver-area club, which is displaying alongside layouts by two North Platte clubs and four others from Colorado.

Charles Thomas, 16, and Philip Archuletta, 15, were putting an HO-scale version of No. 3977 through its paces hauling a mixed freight train in between a second HO track and a Lionel-gauge track carrying an Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe diesel.

They’re two of about 30 current 8- to 18-year-old Youths in Model Railroading members, said club founder Larry Price of the Denver suburb of Thornton. He’s had as many as 50.

“We meet in Westminster, but we’ve got kids from the entire Denver area,” he said. The club started in 1997 with his son Kameron, now 38, and five of his friends in Price’s garage.

Kameron doesn’t do model railroading anymore, but his dad — who didn’t do it either before starting the youth club — has long since become hooked for life.

“To me, what’s important is getting the kids involved in the hobby,” said Larry Price, who’s attending Rail Days with his wife, Dana. “We learn so much.”

Thomas, a club member since 2017, says he’s been interested in model railroading since his father, Russell, worked at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Denver. His family lives in Westminster.

Archuletta, who lives southeast of Denver in Kiowa, joined only last year. But he’s been turned on to real trains since he was little, thanks to father Ray’s job as a diesel electrician at U.P.’s Denver North Yard.

“As I’d look out the window and see trains go by, Mom (Amy) would say, ‘Your daddy works on the choo-choo,’” Philip said.

Youths in Model Railroading runs its own nonprofit model train shop in Westminster to raise funds to attend shows outside of Denver, he said. Youths get $50 in store credit for a three-hour shift.

Price said his club’s members saw the real-life Challenger 3977 Thursday at its 55-year-old home on Cody Park’s southeast side.

Half of the club’s 56-member youth and adult delegation visited the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center and took Rail Days’ annual Bailey Yard tour Friday. The other half will go Saturday afternoon, he said.