Zellers opening Gathering Spot, a new venue for parties and events

Amanda Zeller has always had thoughts of being an event planner or designer.

That opportunity is now a reality due to what she called the perfect timing and location.

Zeller and her husband, Nathan, opened the Gathering Spot this week — a venue geared toward events such as birthdays, holidays, graduation and retirement parties, and weddings.

The business has the slogan “A home for all gatherings.”

The multistory structure at 1218 N. Ash St. in North Platte is just steps from Zeller Motors, the car dealership that the couple operates.

“It’s kind of a dream,” Zeller said. “The ribbon-cutting (on Tuesday) and everything was really surreal. I had a hard time keeping it together because I couldn’t believe it was finally happening. I told my husband, ‘I could cry because it’s finally here.’ It was tears of excitement.”

As for Nathan’s reaction?

“It’s my thing,” Zeller said with a laugh. “He is just along for the ride.”

The building most recently housed a yoga and fitness studio and became available this year after Traci Robinson Cummings moved that business downtown.

“The building has been a lot of things,” Zeller said.

The Zellers took ownership in June and worked on the drywall and roof, as well as painting and installing new carpet. They also added cabinets to a kitchenette off the main room.

The couple purchased tables and chairs to accommodate a hundred people, which can be placed in the main room on the upper floor.

Those who book the spot are responsible to provide food, drinks and any alcohol, as well as obtaining any required license from the city for the latter.

A backyard and patio is available for use, and Zeller envisions the construction of a gazebo.

Decorations are available for rent for individuals to use for events.

Zeller started a website (gatheringspotnp.com) and a Facebook page where individuals can find information on prices and booking. The prices start at $200 for the main floor for a four-hour event and increase from there, including a package for a entire weekend.

Zeller said the space was rented last week for a birthday party and has been booked for an upcoming baby shower and retirement and Christmas parties.

She said about a half-dozen events have been booked so far and she was receiving calls from those interested in the venue during a live-streamed tour of the building on Tuesday.

“(The response) has been great and I hope it continues,” Zeller said. “I just want to be able to accommodate with everybody.”