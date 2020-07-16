Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department has reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Perkins County.
This case is a female in her 50s, and it is under investigation to determine the source of the infection. She is currently self-isolating at home, and contact tracing is underway. This case brings the total to 30 positive COVID-19 cases in SWNPHD.
For general information on COVID-19 call the DHHS hotline at 402-552-6645 or visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.
For more information on COVID-19 in southwest Nebraska, visit swhealth.ne.gov. You can also follow SWNPHD on Facebook and Twitter. SWNPHD serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. SWNPHD is located at 404 W. Tenth St. in McCook.
