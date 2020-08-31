2020 is proving to be half as wet as 2019 in North Platte, but is it hotter?

It’s been much drier in North Platte in 2020 than in 2019. Half as wet thus far, in fact.
Historically speaking, however, it’s barely a top-50 driest summer — and not even a top-40 driest year — at the forks of the Platte.
Has it been hotter this summer? Depends on how you look at it.
The North Platte Regional Airport recorded 12.78 inches of precipitation between Jan. 1 and Sunday, according to records archived at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
That’s just under half the 25.86 inches as of the same date in 2019, which was the third-wettest such period since 1874. North Platte finished last year with 28.91 inches, No. 7 all-time.
West central Nebraska’s largest water gauge — Lake McConaughy near Ogallala — partly reflects the difference a year makes.
With Labor Day weekend four days away, Lake Mac’s elevation was 3,240.3 feet above sea level, according to the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s measurements.
That’s about 12 feet lower than water levels for the Fourth of July and 18.3 feet below the 3,258.6-foot elevation a year ago Monday. Kingsley Dam’s federal license typically caps Lake Mac at 3,265 feet during the summer.
Summer irrigation deliveries and a downstream flood-level “chokepoint test” contributed to the lake’s elevation drop.
Even so, a Dust Bowl type of year it isn’t — all the browned-over lawns notwithstanding.
North Platte received 7.41 inches through Aug. 30 in 1940, just after the dry, scorching years of the 1930s. This year’s total, nearly 5½ inches higher, ranks only No. 41 since 1874.
(Many regional residents, though, will remember the second-driest year through Sunday’s date. That was 2002, when Lee Bird Field had recorded 7.44 inches.)
If one looks only at summer’s three traditional tourism months — June, July and August — North Platte’s 6.44 inches between June 1 and Aug. 30 tied for No. 49 for local dryness.
Here’s another strange summer 2020 weather fact: North Platte has yet to hit 100 degrees.
Lee Bird Field has recorded highs of 99 degrees five times and 98 four times. And if you think last week was relentlessly hot, you’re right: The Aug. 22-27 highs were 98, 99, 98, 99, 98 and 99.
But the airport hasn’t recorded a single 100-degree reading — at least not yet. Even historically wet 2019 had two days in triple digits: 102 on July 18 and 100 on June 29.
We did say, though, that this year’s hotness depends on how you look at it.
From June 1 to Aug. 30, North Platte’s daytime high has been 95 degrees or more 31 times. That’s fifth-most behind 1936 (47 times), 2012 (44), 1934 (36) and 2002 (32).
That should make the fall preview the area experienced Monday all the more refreshing.
After topping out at 93 degrees Sunday, Monday’s high at Lee Bird Field reached only 77 degrees after bottoming out overnight at 52.
Skies will remain clear for September’s first few days, with highs ranging from the low 80s Tuesday and Thursday to the lower 90s Wednesday, according to the weather service’s long-range forecast.
Saturday’s high should return to the lower to mid-90s, more resembling July at McConaughy and other lakes despite Labor Day falling as late as possible on the calendar (Sept. 7).
Sunday’s high in North Platte should reach the lower 80s, the weather service said.
