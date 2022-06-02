2022 Nebraskaland Days art show focuses in on the West

The Nebraskaland Days Competitive Arts Show boasts over 100 entries for the official state celebration this year.

Prairie Arts Center again hosts the event through the end of June, and Executive Director Holly Carlini said it is one of the best offerings she has seen.

“The artwork comes from all over Nebraska, which is really exciting,” Carlini said. “We have a lot of new artists this year and we love that because it always brings in new styles, new mediums that we haven’t seen before.”

The show narrowed the categories to three for this year — wildlife, Western and landscape. Each category breaks out into 2D, 3D and photography.

“I think narrowing down the categories this year really kept the Nebraskaland Days and Western theme,” Carlini said. “It’s a very exciting exhibit.”

Carlini said the judge is Jesse Jacobs from the Brickwalk Gallery Project in Kearney.

Winners will be presented at a reception June 21 at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St., North Platte. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and awards will be at 6:30.

The PAC is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with free admission.

Carlini said the arts center is a nonprofit and relies on donations to fund its programs and art shows.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.