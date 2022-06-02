 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

2022 Nebraskaland Days art show focuses in on the West

  • 0
2022 Nebraskaland Days art show focuses in on the West

The Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show has just three categories this year — wildlife, Western and landscape — in 2D, 3D and photography divisions. The show will be displayed at the Prairie Arts Center through the end of June. Awards will be presented at a reception June 21.

 Job Vigil

The Nebraskaland Days Competitive Arts Show boasts over 100 entries for the official state celebration this year.

Prairie Arts Center again hosts the event through the end of June, and Executive Director Holly Carlini said it is one of the best offerings she has seen.

“The artwork comes from all over Nebraska, which is really exciting,” Carlini said. “We have a lot of new artists this year and we love that because it always brings in new styles, new mediums that we haven’t seen before.”

The show narrowed the categories to three for this year — wildlife, Western and landscape. Each category breaks out into 2D, 3D and photography.

“I think narrowing down the categories this year really kept the Nebraskaland Days and Western theme,” Carlini said. “It’s a very exciting exhibit.”

Carlini said the judge is Jesse Jacobs from the Brickwalk Gallery Project in Kearney.

Winners will be presented at a reception June 21 at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St., North Platte. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and awards will be at 6:30.

People are also reading…

The PAC is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with free admission.

Carlini said the arts center is a nonprofit and relies on donations to fund its programs and art shows.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Historical hurricanes mark major milestones this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News