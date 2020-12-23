3 die in collision on Interstate 80 near Hershey

Three people died in a crash on Interstate 80 near Hershey, as a winter storm caused numerous crashes across Nebraska Wednesday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a crash about 10:40 a.m. involving a semitrailer truck and a GMC Yukon near mile marker 167 on Interstate 80, according to Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol public relations director.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the eastbound Yukon lost control in the weather conditions, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes. It was then struck by the westbound semi,” Thomas said in a press release.

Thomas said the male driver of the Yukon, an adult female passenger and a juvenile passenger all died at the scene. Two other juvenile passengers were transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte with serious injuries.

The identities of all people involved were being withheld Wednesday evening pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash closed I-80 for about three hours. Additional information will be released when possible, Thomas said.

As of 5 p.m., the State Patrol had responded to well over 140 weather-related incidents, including more than 40 crashes and nearly 100 motorist assists, he said.