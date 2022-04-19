The North Platte Community Playhouse finds a ‘Clue’ at the Fox

It could have been Colonel Mustard in the kitchen with a knife or perhaps Miss Scarlet in the living room with a broom.

For those who want to know, the production of “Clue” at the North Platte Community Playhouse will reveal the culprit through many twists and turns. Director Lori Evans said she has a fabulous cast that will offer a night of fun and intrigue.

The first weekend performances open at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with a Sunday matinée at 2 p.m. Three more performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. on April 29 and 30 and at 2 p.m. on May 1.

Since the playhouse started advertising the play, Evans said she has had numerous people comment to her of their excitement for it.

“People have been coming up to me and saying, oh, I used to play that game, it’s my favorite game,” Evans said. “I can’t wait to come and see it.”

The cast is a mixture of experienced and new actors.

“I have some new people, and I’m real excited about them,” Evans said. “I’ve got some people who have been on the stage before but haven’t been for a while. I think our cast is very, very good.”

Her favorite part of the play is a chase scene.

“All the characters are wandering around the mansion trying to find who the killer is and where they’re at,” Evans said. “That scene is really fun to watch.”

Evans said she is very excited about the set.

“Tyler Cronin designed and built the set, and it is fabulous,” Evans said. “Laura Lynn Horst did our costumes, and we’ve got some fabulous costumes too. They really fit the characters.”

Live music will help accentuate the action on the stage, Evans said.

“It’s kind of like an old-time movie, the silent movies where they would have the piano playing,” Evans said. “It adds so much.”

Sue McKain, who has directed the orchestra for many productions at the playhouse, is the pianist.

Wadsworth the Butler is played by Jesse Young, who lives in Big Springs and drives a long way for rehearsals. “Clue” is his second performance at the playhouse after “The Sound of Music.”

“I’ve been wanting to get back into acting for a while,” Young said. “I did it in high school, I directed one-act for South Platte schools and I was like, I want to get back into it and North Platte was basically the closest drive that had a community theater, so I thought I’d give it a shot.”

Young said Wadsworth is a very charming individual and manipulative in some ways.

“But he doesn’t want the guests to know that he is manipulating them,” Young said. “He’s trying to play this role of informing the guests of their crimes. But he has his own little secrets.”

His favorite scene is the last one.

“It’s probably the most difficult, because that’s where everything is being revealed,” Young said. “There’s some fun shenanigans that go on, and I love it.”

Mullen native Chantel Burch will play Mrs. White. Burch has been living in North Platte since 2013 and is a marketing coordinator for NebraskaLand Bank.

“(Mrs. White) has had five husbands that have either mysteriously disappeared or passed away suddenly,” Burch said. “One for sure was murdered, but she couldn’t have done it because she was at the movies all night.”

Burch said Mrs. White is a bit sassy and she loves playing that role.

“I love that I can say things that I would never normally say,” Burch said. “I think she’s hilarious and very outspoken.”

Mrs. White is not how Burch views her own personality.

“I think she thinks she’s better than everybody else,” Burch said. “She’s kind of hoity-toity, but she does have some things in the closet.”

Cast List: Wadsworth, Jesse Young; Yvette, Sydney Jensen; Miss Scarlet, Traci Sawyer; Mrs. Peacock, Staysha Adams; Mrs. White, Chantel Burch; Colonel Mustard, Jason Sullivan; Professor Plum, Matthew Nelson; Mr. Green, Lane Swedberg; The Cook, Amy Sabatka; Mr. Boddy, Nelson Jett; Motorist, Sam Fornander; Cop, Elijah Wiezorek; Singing Telegram Girl, Anja Turner; Senator McCarthy, Morris Turner; Production Assistant, Ashley Aloi; Publicity/Set/Costume: Tyler Cronin and Laura Lynn Horst.

