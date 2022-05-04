 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5-4 Brown's Shoe Fit temporarily moves

Longtime Canteen District fixture Brown’s Shoe Fit has temporarily moved half a block south to the Howe/Maloney Building, 413 N. Dewey St. Its 26-year home in the old Murphy Modern Music building, 502 N. Dewey, is being remodeled and expanded to absorb the middle of that building’s three store bays. Brown’s owner-operator Adam Holt said he hopes to move back by Nebraskaland Days in mid-June.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

By todd von kampen

todd.vonkampen@nptelegraph.com

As business moves go, Brown’s Shoe Fit hasn’t gone far. And not for very long.

The Canteen District shoe store, a fixture at 502 N. Dewey St. since 1996, opened temporarily Tuesday half a block south in the 1913 Howe/Maloney Building at 413 N. Dewey.

Owner-operator Adam Holt said Brown’s will operate from there for at least the next six weeks while his store’s old home in the former Murphy Modern Music building is remodeled and expanded.

When finished, Brown’s will occupy that building’s south and middle bays, he said. Microblock, a technology services and web design business, will stay in the north bay.

“We’ll get an extra 2,000 square feet” in the expansion, half again as much as the south bay’s 4,000 square feet, Holt said.

Workers are “cutting a couple holes in the (inside) wall so we’ll have a way to walk between the two sections.”

Brown’s hasn’t had a full remodeling since it moved from farther north in Dewey’s 500 block into the old Murphy space, Holt said.

He hopes the store can move back to its old location in time for Nebraskaland Days in mid-June, he said.

The shoe store’s temporary home most recently housed CR Rustic, which moved last July to take over Once More With Style’s location in the 1917 Twinem Building at 108 E. Fifth St.

The red strip above Brown’s temporary home also identifies it as one of the two former F.W. Woolworth & Co. storefronts in downtown North Platte.

Those identities “made it easy for people to find us and easy to move,” Holt said.

Woolworth’s once occupied both the Howe/Maloney Building and the 1918 Maloney Building at 214 E. Fifth, connected in the back to form an L-shape.

Woolworth’s old East Fifth storefront, also still sporting a red strip, now holds the Wilkinson Cos. offices.

The Murphy building, a product of North Platte’s “urban renewal” period, opened in 1974. Murphy Modern Music had been in the three-block strip between East Sixth and Front streets torn down for Parkade Plaza, which opened in 1978.

Murphy’s new building replaced one that housed J.C. Penney & Co. from its 1917 opening until Penney’s moved to “The Mall” in 1972 as an original anchor. Penney’s closed there in 2017.

Brown’s once and future home is best known as the site of North Platte’s first school building, a log cabin built in 1868.

