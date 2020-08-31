The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will remain visible for Labor Day motorists, though one of them — gasoline prices — likely will be more welcome than the others.
Nebraska’s statewide average gas price going into the Sept. 5-7 holiday weekend will be about $2.13 per gallon, the lowest in 16 years, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group.
That’s 29 cents per gallon less than Labor Day 2019, when drivers filling up in Nebraska paid an average of $2.42, according to AAA’s 14-state regional club that includes Nebraska.
The club’s Nebraska page, nebraska.aaa.com, offers a special webpage on COVID-19 information and tips at aaa.com/coronavirus and the free AAA mobile app.
Among the club’s important tips for remaining safe and healthy during the pandemic:
» Prep your vehicle: Ensure your vehicle is road-trip ready. Some vehicles may have sat unused for months and should be inspected.
» Plan stops: Destinations and businesses may have adjusted their hours of operation.
» Pack cleaning supplies and face coverings. Some regions have ordinances requiring the use of masks.
» Pack food and water. This could reduce the number of times you need to go to the store.
» Pull out of the traffic lanes if your car breaks down. If faced with a vehicle emergency, safely steer your car off the roadway. Turn on the emergency flashers to alert other drivers and exit the vehicle on the side facing away from traffic if possible. Once everyone is in a safe location, request assistance from a road service provider.
If you’re staying in a hotel or motel:
» Call ahead. Ask about any restrictions or changes to amenities and the check-in process. Inquire about their cleaning protocols.
» Understand cancellation policies. Hotel cancellation policies can vary based on when you booked, what site you used, and whether the booking was for a special rate.
» Bring cleaning supplies. While many hoteliers are implementing enhanced cleaning protocols, personally sanitizing high-touch areas may provide additional peace of mind.
As always, motorists are strongly advised to not drive after drinking, adhere to speed limits, avoid driving distractions, wear seat belts and secure small children in approved child seats, AAA said.
