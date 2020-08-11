An accident involving a pickup and an electric-powered wheelchair at 5:55 p.m. Sunday sent one person to Great Plains Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to North Platte police, a white 2004 Ford pickup driven by Thomas Rivera was westbound on Ninth Street approaching the Jeffers intersection. Rivera’s vehicle made a left turn onto Jeffers and struck Dawn Matthew, who was crossing Jeffers in the wheelchair.
The driver indicated he was unable to see Matthew because of sun glare.
Matthew was transported by North Platte Fire and Rescue. The pickup driver was using a seat belt, and drugs and alcohol were not factors.
