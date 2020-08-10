Lincoln County commissioners need to find at least $98,069 in savings to make the county’s projected 2020-21 budget fit within state property-tax lids, the county’s accountant said Monday.
Though the $53 million first-draft budget would cut overall spending by 4.5%, Susan Maline said, the property tax request needed to support that would have to rise by a nearly identical percentage.
The county, however, has run out of excess “unused budget authority” from past fiscal years to cover projected spending by the maximum amount state law allows, she said.
“That just means that you have to either cut the amount of tax request you have or look at some other exclusions from the lid,” Maline told the County Board.
“Our initial job here is to find $98,000 to get out of there, which isn’t fun,” Chairman Bill Henry said. “But it’s a lot better than it has been in some years.”
Commissioners will work over the next few meetings on the budget for the fiscal year that started July 1. The County Board plans its annual budget hearing and vote Sept. 14.
State tax-rate lids limit spending under a county’s umbrella to 50 cents per $100 of taxable value. That excludes the county’s own bond repayments but includes eventual tax requests for the Lincoln County Agricultural Society and small rural governments within the county like rural fire districts and cemetery districts.
Nebraska’s county boards, meanwhile, generally can raise year-to-year spending by up to 3.5% under the state’s separate spending lids on local governments.
But that’s where the first-draft budget is out of balance with the lids, Maline said.
The first-draft county budget would require a property tax request of nearly $15.97 million. A combined $1.7 million for the county’s jail and road bonds wouldn’t be covered by the lid.
The proposed building fund tax request would fall from $407,000 to $70,000, mainly because many of last year’s projects weren’t completed and funds raised to pay for them will be carried over, Maline said.
The remaining $14.2 million tax request for the county’s general fund, however, would be 10.7% higher than it was in 2019-20. Maline traced that in part to the county’s self-funded health insurance program.
The draft budget’s estimated countywide taxable value likely will pass the $5 billion mark, Maline said.
It isn’t known yet how much the county’s “centrally assessed” property — mainly involving the Union Pacific Railroad — will add to that total.
The state calculates that part of counties’ overall taxable values, which will in turn determine their tax rates. County assessors must certify final 2020 valuations by Aug. 20.
In other business, commissioners:
» Approved the County Board’s annual resolution directing the county treasurer to issue tax sale certificates on properties that are two years behind on paying property taxes or special assessments.
» Designated Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers the county’s representative in seeking federal and state reimbursements for local government costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
» Heard Myers explain that July’s North Platte River “chokepoint test” was called off early when additional outflows from Lake McConaughy that were part of the test were posing flooding risks to basements of buildings along the river.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the three-state Platte River Recovery Implementation Program wanted to see if they could release as much as 3,000 cubic feet per second from Fish and Wildlife’s Lake Mac “environmental account” without putting nearby properties at risk.
But river levels started creeping toward buildings when outflows reached 2,700 cubic feet per second, leading to the tests’ early end, Myers said.
Kingsley Dam’s operating license reserves water in McConaughy that Fish and Wildlife can release from time to time to improve downstream Platte River wildlife habitat.
