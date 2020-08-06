With his two-year push for comprehensive property tax relief dead, State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte warned Wednesday that a last-minute compromise wouldn’t add much tax relief for Nebraskans.
That would be true in North Platte, at least at the start, according to a Telegraph analysis.
Had Legislative Bill 1107 been in place last year, the effective combined first-year property-tax break for three North Platte homes would have risen only from 5% to 7.9%.
That’s based on information from Groene’s office and The Telegraph’s annual coverage of how North Platte property owners’ annual tax bills are put together.
The existing 5% credit is applied directly by counties to local tax bills, with lost funds to local governments covered by the state’s Property Tax Credit Fund.
That direct credit would be retained if LB 1107 becomes law. But property owners also would receive a new credit on their state income taxes, based on the property taxes they pay schools.
State funding for the new credit would total $125 million for 2020, with higher amounts promised in future years.
Property owners who pay no income taxes would receive the credit as a tax refund.
The proposed income-tax credit would equal 5.313% of North Platte property owners’ school tax bill. That percentage comes from Unicameral projections of LB 1107’s impact.
But that amounts to just 2.9% of the combined 2019 tax bill from the eight local governments serving North Platte property owners.
The following shows how adding the proposed income-tax credit would have affected 2019 taxes for the three North Platte homes The Telegraph follows in its annual budget coverage:
» The owners of Home 1, a three-bedroom home north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, would have gotten a $66.53 credit when they did their state income taxes on top of their $114.96 direct discount through the Property Tax Credit Fund.
Total tax breaks for that home, valued at $109,950 for tax purposes in 2019, would have amounted to an average of $15.12 a month.
» The combined credits last year would have totaled $173.86, averaging $14.49 a month, for the owners of Home 2 west of Westfield Shopping Center. That two-bedroom home was valued at $105,325 last year.
» Home 3, a four-bedroom home on North Platte’s southwest side, was valued at $285,720 in 2019. Had LB 1107 been in effect, its owners would have gotten a combined break of $471.63 — $39.30 a month — between the existing and proposed credits.
The would-be new credit is supposed to triple by 2024 if nothing else changes, but it likely won’t grow much in practice, Groene told The Telegraph by email.
“It is throwing money at the problem. I don’t see it as sustainable or a long-range fix,” said the Education Committee chairman and member of the tax-writing Revenue Committee.
But “if it passes,” he added, “the (state) education establishment might start regretting their opposition to LB 1106.”
He referred to the most recent version of a broader-based plan that would have included Groene’s proposal to reinstate per-student “foundation aid” and make other changes to the state school-aid formula.
That version foundered despite a year of work, with Gov. Pete Ricketts refusing to consider tax shifts and Nebraska school groups openly stating their distrust that the Legislature would fund greater school aid.
