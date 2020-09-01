Several speakers at North Platte’s 2020-21 budget hearing Tuesday urged the City Council to reconsider ending the city’s “yellow-top” recycling collections as one of several cost-saving measures.
The audience of about 30 people otherwise offered no criticism of the $146.8 million budget, which will be voted on at a special council meeting Thursday.
Council members also moved to resolve perhaps North Platte’s most chronic community dispute by unanimously agreeing to seek someone to buy or lease the city-owned Iron Eagle Golf Course.
City Administrator Matthew Kibbon will send out a “request for proposal” Wednesday, with a Sept. 29 deadline to submit offers for the sometimes flood-prone course opened in 1994.
Total city spending would rise 0.91% for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, with the property tax rate to support city government unchanged at 44.27 cents per $100 of taxable value.
Fourteen “full-time equivalent” jobs would be eliminated, due partly to COVID-19’s expected impact on sales taxes but mainly to plans to establish a general-fund cash reserve long recommended by the city’s auditors.
The new budget’s proposal to stop collecting recyclables at people’s homes — while boosting existing recycling drop-off sites from six to 10 — fits into a 6.56% Public Service Department spending cut.
Department Director Layne Groseth and ABC Recycling founder Pam Pacheco of North Platte presented it in January as the most cost-effective choice among six options for coping with rising recycling costs.
ABC would become responsible for all city recycling in North Platte under the plan, instead of splitting the task with “yellow-top” collector DataShield Corp. of Omaha.
The changes would start taking effect with the Oct. 1 start of the new fiscal year, unless the council amends the budget to make a different choice, Groseth said in response to an audience question.
But his answer led Ward 1 Councilman Jim Backenstose to say he fears losing ground in North Platte’s recycling habits if all residents have to use drop-off sites to recycle.
“I’m afraid that people will do (drop off) for a month, and then they consider it a pain and they’ll stop doing it,” he said.
Groseth replied that a minority of North Platte’s 8,700 households — about 3,600 — are using the yellow tops. Collections at existing dropoff sites indicate most who recycle are going there, he said.
Because yellow-top customers don’t have to sort their recyclables before using them, the city has had to sit on six truckloads of “commingled” recyclables that aren’t popular with processors, Groseth said.
He said a majority responding to a community survey were willing to pay a higher garbage fee to keep the yellow tops — but not necessarily as much as the city would have to charge if too few use them.
Councilman Ty Lucas agreed the city needs to keep up its recycling efforts, which also reduce the city’s costs to send residents’ trash to the J Bar J landfill near Ogallala.
But Lucas said more cities are having residents sort their recyclables, which can be done at drop-off sites and increases ABC’s ability to find markets to sell them.
“I think a lot of communities are moving away from curbside,” such as the yellow-top service, “not because of the cost but because it’s bad recycling,” he said.
Mona Anderson, executive director of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful, said she’s working on a grant at the city’s request to allow them to open and equip more dropoff sites.
Nonetheless, “we believe that by taking back the curbside bins, we believe we’re moving a little bit backwards,” she said.
Council members could seek to amend the city’s budget plan at Thursday’s special meeting before adopting the needed ordinance to put it into effect.
Ordinances typically need three “yes” votes to pass, but the council typically waives that rule and adopts the budget ordinance with a single vote. The budget must be adopted by Sept. 20 under state law.
Last year’s budget hearing was marked by rhetorical fireworks over Iron Eagle, which suffered significant South Platte River flood damage in 1995, 1997, 2013 and 2015 and long has been plagued by red ink.
By contrast, Tuesday’s discussion drew no public comment. Council comments focused on ensuring those interested in taking it over have enough time to assemble proposals.
A hard deadline typically is best, Kibbon replied, but city officials would remain free to offer additional time at their discretion.
The RFP document seeks parties who would buy Iron Eagle outright, seek a rent-to-own “lease-purchase” agreement or simply lease it from the city.
Under the latter two options, the would-be lessee would have to commit to keep Iron Eagle “intact as a golf course” for at least five years.
But even if the city agrees to lease it, “the city of North Platte is unequivocally divesting” itself from Iron Eagle, the RFP says.
The proposed 2020-21 budget would cut spending for Iron Eagle by 14.9%, mainly because the city plans to close the clubhouse from Nov. 1 to March 17 as part of its overall cost-saving effort.
Golfers still would be able to play Iron Eagle on the “honor system” when winter weather permits, Kibbon has said.
