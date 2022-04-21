Avocados away: Smashing new competition May 21 in North Platte

North Platte may be known for its historic Canteen, Buffalo Bill and Union Pacific. But avocados? Not so much.

That’s about to change.

The city will host a competition next month in which teams of three will test how accurately they can launch the fruit at a target by using any human-powered means possible: slingshots, water balloon launchers, resistance bands or just simply arm strength.

The inaugural National Avocado Launching Championship is scheduled for May 21 at the Wild West Arena.

The competition is for those who are 18 and older. Interested teams have until May 1 to register, but the field of 64 teams is already nearly full.

“We were really just trying to find unique events to promote our community and North Platte and our marketing team was very creative,” said Samantha Geisler, the sports and events specialist for the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau. “We had no idea what to expect when we started planning for this even. We didn’t know if people would think it was silly and sign up for giggles, or they would think it was silly and not sign up.”

There is no joke about what is at stake, however. The champion team will get $5,000 and the runner-up $4,000. Third and fourth place will receive $2,400 and $1,200, respectively.

The contest is modeled after the “pumpkin chunkin” contests in which people compete to see how far they can chuck the vegetable solely through mechanical means.

There are no height or weight limits for the mechanisms for the avocado championship, but they must fit in a 20-by-20-foot launch area and can’t be dug in or fixed to the ground

In addition, teams may not use compressed air, external water propulsion, fuel, hydraulics or electronics.

Explosives? Yeah, that’s out too. So are objects like air or potato guns.

Also, competitors can’t bring their own avocados. The approved fruit will be provided at the site. More than 400 avocados will be on hand for the competition.

“The biggest thing I was concerned about was that right before the Super Bowl when we launched the campaign was when (news) came out about the avocado shortage (in the country),” Geisler said. “We thought each of us ladies in the office were going to have to go down the interstate and just go shopping and shopping for them. It was a little nerve-wracking for a minute. But we’ve been fortunate enough to work with some local vendors to be able to get enough avocados to supply the tournament.”

Beyond that, the game rules are pretty simple.

Teams will alternate shooting three avocados each with a time limit of 30 seconds per launch in a series of single-elimination games.

The targets are painted cattle tanks spray-painted with point totals.

The avocado must make contact with the target on the fly; bouncing or rolling does not count.

Any ties will be determined by teams one avocado at the same time to see who can register the higher score.

The front of the tanks is placed 170 feet from the launch area, and to hit the center requires an accurate heave of 200 and 230 feet to the center and back of the target, respectively.

“We really wanted this to be a fun, viral-type event (the first year) and then we hope it turns something big eventually,” Geisler said. “We’re already looking at next year maybe adding a juniors division. Obviously we’re going to make edits to our rules because we’re going to learn things. Maybe we’ll add a pro/college division and really separate (the competition) out. But this year we’re really focused on the fun.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.