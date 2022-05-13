Blinding dust storm makes roads treacherous

A multi-vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 30 just outside Sutherland Thursday afternoon, about the time a major dust storm settled over the area.

Information on injuries and the number of vehicles was not immediately known. Additional information will be released when available, according to Cody Thomas, the State Patrol’s public relations director.

Traffic on Highway 30 was diverted in both directions as law enforcement and first responders attended to the crash, which was reported after 4 p.m. Additional information will be released when available, according to Cody Thomas, the State Patrol’s public relations director.

The dust storm, which lasted about a half hour, reduced visibility to less than a quarter mile.

“It was real, real dense stuff,” said Mike Sporer, the lead forecaster for the National Weather Service station at Lee Bird Field in North Platte. “We’ve seen many videos and pictures here from people who were caught in the dust storm. It was almost to the point where you couldn’t see your hand in front of your face. Really scary stuff.”

The event was driven by winds of 60 to 70 mph, and Sporer said it affected a “good cluster of counties, basically from the I-80 corridor southward.”

“Even through we’ve had some rain of late, there are some portions of the area that received a lot less (precipitation) than others,” Sporer said. “A cold front moved through the area this afternoon with a big surge of wind behind it. All the dust in (the drier areas) became airborne and created a real hazard out there today.”

Sporer said while it should remain breezy on Friday, “it shouldn’t be anything quite like we saw (Thursday).”

He added that there is the possibility of thunderstorms in the area at the start of next week.

“It is real uncertain in terms of the magnitude of the storms, but it is something to keep an eye on,” Sporer said.

