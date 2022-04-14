Bruns leads Jacobson in fundraising, but 1st report shows former candidate McNea with fiscal lead

Individuals appear far more frequently than business or political groups — and with larger donations in some cases — in early campaign finance reports for this year’s Legislative District 42 election race.

As of last week, however, none of the three active contestants had collected as much in donations as former candidate Mel McNea, who withdrew just before the March deadline.

Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, a candidate since July 2021, led recently appointed state Sen. Mike Jacobson in donations after the first of three required primary election reports to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

An accompanying fact box provides their highlights, including combined individual or group donations totaling at least $1,000. Complete reports are available on the NADC webpage noted in the fact box.

Bruns received $81,483 in cash and in-kind donations between July and April 5. Jacobson had collected $63,875 as of that date after Gov. Pete Ricketts named him Feb. 23 to finish resigned Sen. Mike Groene’s term.

McNea, whose campaign had received $3,245 from Jacobson prior to Groene’s departure, had taken in $105,810 in cash and in-kind donations between July and Dec. 31.

The retired Great Plains Health CEO said he didn’t want to run against Jacobson, a longtime friend. McNea’s campaign donated $375 worth of yard sign frames to Jacobson March 16, the latter’s report says.

McNea’s campaign committee is listed as inactive in Accountability and Disclosure Commission records. It had a year-end 2021 cash balance of $77,036, but no report for 2022 had been filed as of Thursday.

The third active candidate, Brenda Fourtner of Maxwell, has filed no campaign finance reports. No report is required under state law unless a candidate receives or spends at least $5,000 in a calendar year.

District 42 voters will eliminate one of the three active candidates in the May 10 primary election. The district, recently expanded by a 2021 redistricting law, includes four additional counties and part of a fifth besides its longtime Lincoln County base.

In addition to his $63,875 in donations, Jacobson had loaned a total of $45,000 to his campaign as of April 5, according to his committee’s report. Neither Bruns nor McNea reported making or receiving any loans.

Bruns has donated $1,000 to his own campaign, while his wife, Ashley, has contributed $3,032 in cash and in-kind services. Ashley Bruns serves as her husband’s campaign treasurer.

McNea had given his campaign $5,000 in cash and $611 of in-kind services.

Bruns’ campaign had spent $37,585 since he declared his District 42 candidacy, slightly behind Jacobson’s $37,973 during his campaign’s first six weeks. McNea’s campaign spent $28,856 during 2021.

Total and top individual donors in District 42 race Total and top individual donations and spending (including in-kind values) through April 5 for current and former candidates in the May 10 Legislative District 42 primary election, according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. To view complete campaign filings, visit nadc-e.nebraska.gov/PublicSite/PublicMaster.master. Mike Jacobson (Appointed to Legislature Feb. 23) » Donations (as of April 5): $63,875 » Spending (as of April 5): $37,973.12 » Cash balance (as of April 5): $26,787.08 » Loans (as of April 5): Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $45,000 » Top contributors, entities, $1,000 or more: Advanced Gaming Technologies, LaVista, $1,000; Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants PAC, Lincoln, $1,000 » Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Robert Lundeen, North Platte, $5,000; Bill Snodgrass, North Platte, $2,000; Michael Cassling, Omaha, $1,000; Vern Ehlers, rural North Platte, $1,000; C.G. Holthus, York, $1,000; Kimberly Schroll, North Platte, $1,000 Chris Bruns (Combined 2021-22) » Donations (as of April 5): $81,482.66 » Spending (as of April 5): $37,585.60 » Cash balance (as of April 5): $43,897.06 » Loans (as of April 5): none » Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Kennedy Ranch, rural North Platte, $9,000; The Cedar Room, North Platte, $1,251.90 (in-kind); KLMBRW Properties LLC, North Platte, $1,000; Lincoln County Feedyard, rural Stapleton, $1,000; Olson Farms Inc., rural Hershey, $1,000; TD Angus, rural North Platte, $1,000 » Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Robert Lundeen, North Platte, $12,200 (includes in-kind); Vince Dugan, North Platte, $5,000; Charles W. Herbster, Falls City, $5,000; Sandy Lundeen, North Platte, $5,000; Ashley Bruns, rural North Platte, $3,031.93; Lisa Bianco, rural North Platte, $2,349; Rusty Kemp, rural Tryon, $2,000; Trey Wasserburger, rural North Platte, $2,000; Michael Henry, rural North Platte, $1,500; David Briggs, Alliance, $1,000; Chris Bruns, rural North Platte, $1,000; Tori Copeland, Wallace, $1,000; Mark Dreiling, Washington, D.C., $1,000 Mel McNea (2021 only; withdrew in March) » Donations (as of Dec. 31): $105,809.58 » Spending (as of Dec. 31): $28,856.34 » Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $77,036.47 » Loans (as of Dec. 31): none » Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Erickson Investments, North Platte, $2,000; The Cedar Room, North Platte, $1,275 (in-kind); Nebraska Hospital Association PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Credit Management Services LLC, Grand Island, $1,000; CGID LLC, North Platte, $1,000 » Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Narayana Koduri, rural North Platte, $20,000; Mel McNea, $5,610.63 (includes in-kind); Robert Lundeen, North Platte, $5,000; A. John Sampson, Roca, $5,000; Anil Kumar, North Platte, $3,500; Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $3,244.70 (includes in-kind); Stephnie Marcy, North Platte, $3,000; Todd Hlavaty, rural North Platte, $2,744.70 (includes in-kind); Imanual Somers Dehaney, North Platte, $2,500; Alan Hirschfeld, North Platte, $2,500; Steven McGrath, North Platte, $2,500; Demytra Mihailidis, North Platte, $2,500; Nancy Faulhaber, rural North Platte, $1,500; Deb Paulman, rural Sutherland, $1,500; Jon Swanson, North Platte, $1,500; Sheri Bourne, North Platte, $1,000; John Hannah, Brady, $1,000; David Lindley, North Platte, $1,000; Barb Petersen, North Platte, $1,000; Robert Phares, North Platte, $1,000; Leland Poppe, North Platte, $1,000; Eric Seacrest, North Platte, $1,000; Bill Snodgrass, North Platte, $1,000; Jayne Start, North Platte, $1,000; Jovanka Vuksanovic, North Platte, $1,000 Brenda Fourtner (declared July 2021) » No campaign committee organized or donations or expenses reported

Several recognizable names appear among the campaign reports’ individual and group donations — including some who have donated to more than one active candidate.

Robert Lundeen and Pat Keenan, both of North Platte, each donated to McNea’s campaign while he was still running. Both also gave money to Bruns’ campaign before Groene resigned and to Jacobson after that.

Political action committees, often a major source of donations for state-level races, have been relatively inactive thus far in the District 42 race.

McNea’s sole PAC donation before he withdrew was $1,000 from the Nebraska Hospital Association. PACs for the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants ($1,000) and the Nebraska Insurance Federation ($500) have donated to Jacobson.

Advanced Gaming Technologies of LaVista donated $1,000 to Jacobson’s campaign March 22, his campaign report says.

Bruns had received no PAC donations as of April 5 but has taken in funds from several businesses, led by the Kennedy Ranch of rural North Platte.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster of Falls City donated $5,000 to Bruns’ legislative campaign Nov. 2, according to Bruns’ 2021 year-end report.

Organizers of North Platte’s planned Sustainable Beef LLC beef processing plant are well represented in Bruns’ report, with donations reported from CEO David Briggs of Alliance, organizers Rusty Kemp of rural Tryon and Trey Wasserburger of rural North Platte, Wasserburger’s TD Angus operation and Olson Farms Inc. of rural Hershey.

Bruns also has received individual donations from North Platte City Councilman Ed Rieker and all four of his Lincoln County Board colleagues: Joe Hewgley, Kent Weems, Jerry Woodruff and Micaela Wuehler. Each has donated less than $1,000 apiece.

Bruns, commissioner from District 4, currently serves as County Board chairman. He was elected to a four-year term in November 2020.

