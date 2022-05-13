Chamber wants lots 'shovel-ready' for builders

With major jobs projects like Sustainable Beef LLC on the way, North Platte business leaders want to develop “shovel-ready” subdivisions for employees and businesses expected to follow them.

The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority will take its first look Friday at two such projects, headlined by a 51-lot housing development on city-owned land between Madison Middle School and River’s Edge Golf Course.

CRA meeting Friday Friday’s North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St. Those who cannot attend are invited to watch the meeting remotely on the city’s YouTube channel at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. wants to buy 13.2 acres of that land — thus putting it on the property tax rolls — and receive $1.87 million worth of tax increment financing to install streets and utilities to lure homebuilders to buy and build on lots.

The chamber hopes to do likewise, with help from nearly $2.8 million in TIF aid, to lure new businesses to the undeveloped part of its Twin Rivers Industrial Park on East State Farm Road.

The five-member CRA will consider sending both plans to the city Planning Commission for public hearings. The City Council then would hold its own hearings and make final decisions.

While businesses long have sought shovel-ready sites, inflation and rising supply costs are driving homebuilders to the same position, chamber President and CEO Gary Person said.

“We’re trying a different model where we take the lead on putting this (housing) infrastructure in, because we can’t get developers to bear the full cost of putting in a subdivision,” he said.

Person added that homebuilders “are intrigued enough” to build lower-cost homes in North Platte — if the lots were platted and the streets and water, sewer and electric lines were in place already.

“If we’re going to do workforce housing, we’ve got to do something to make it as attractive as we can,” he said.

He added that “we’ve got to do everything we can for all kinds of housing” for potential workers at Sustainable Beef, tenants of the chamber’s planned industrial rail park outside Hershey and other employers expected to set up in Lincoln County to support them.

Like Sustainable Beef — which is set to buy a retired city sewer lagoon on which to build its 875-employee plant — the chamber’s housing proposal would start with generating at least some property taxes where none is being collected now.

The city owns two tax-exempt parcels totaling 23.56 acres between the North Platte Cemetery and West 17th Street. River’s Edge borders much of their east side, with Madison’s outdoor athletic field across North Adams Avenue to their west.

If the council approves, the chamber would buy the 6.81-acre north parcel — closest to Educational Service Unit 16’s North Platte offices across West 17th — and about one-third of the 16.75-acre south parcel.

The rest would remain in city hands for expansion by the cemetery. City officials have said “they’re good for quite some time to come” before the cemetery needs to use any of that land, Person said.

The city would have the 13.2 acres appraised to set a sale price, as was done in the Sustainable Beef sale-and-TIF package approved last December. Title to the old lagoon will change hands once that project’s leaders wrap up financing.

Chamber leaders estimate the would-be housing site would have an initial $120,000 taxable value, worth at least $2,280 in new property taxes at 2021 rates for local governments serving North Platte.

As usual with TIF, taxes generated by further valuation increases — which the chamber estimates at $13.95 million — would be diverted for up to 15 years to help offset the site’s infrastructure costs.

The would-be housing site lies within land that has been deemed “substandard and blighted” for TIF purposes since 1996.

Because it’s zoned “transitional agricultural,” it would have be rezoned to R-2 for the 51-lot project, the chamber’s plan says. That would require a rezoning ordinance and a separate set of Planning Commission and council hearings.

Person said the chamber would hire a developer to build the homes, which the redevelopment plan says “are intended to be moderately priced and specifically intended to house working families.”

The chamber would sell the lots “at a price point significantly below market in order to substantially lower the price of housing in the subdivision,” the plan adds.

Person said the homes likely would be similar to those being built in the 37-lot Dancer Subdivision at West Philip and Dixie avenues. The council granted TIF aid for that project in October 2018.

If the council approves the chamber’s shovel-ready plan this summer, the project’s first three homes could be built before 2022 ends, the proposal says.

The chamber already owns the 54.75 acres yet to be developed at Twin Rivers Industrial Park, where a new regional K&M Tire Distribution Center quietly started operations in April.

K&M and a planned new home for North Platte’s Coors Distributing already sit on the west side of Twin Rivers Road.

The street’s east side has filled up, with the former Cabela’s call center building, FedEx Ground and Chief Development Inc.’s Iron Trail Industrial Park running south to north from State Farm Road.

Person said it’s time to install more streets and utilities to access the remaining 80 acres of Twin Rivers’ land.

“With 11 new commercial or industrial buildings being built (there) in the last two years, we’ve got only one road that dead-ends,” he said. “There’s only one way in and one way out.”

Twin Rivers already is TIF-eligible and has I-1 light industrial zoning. Its undeveloped land has a 2022 taxable value of $486,000, which produces just under $10,000 in property taxes based on 2021 rates.

Fully developing that area would raise its total taxable value by nearly $16.5 million, with taxes from that portion used to offset TIF-eligible costs, the chamber’s Twin Rivers proposal says.

