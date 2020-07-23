Guarding against COVID-19 revenue shortfalls and starting a formal cash reserve will require North Platte’s city departments to tighten belts, City Administrator Matt Kibbon told the City Council Thursday.
His first draft of the city’s 2020-21 general-fund budget would cut spending in that category by 2.67% over the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.
But most departments under that budget would absorb steeper cuts by percentage, generally ranging from 4% to 17.6%, Kibbon said during an initial “work session” on the next city budget.
No new capital spending is planned, and many departments would reduce staffs through attrition or cross-training employees to help across departments, he and other department chiefs said.
It’ll take that, Kibbon said, to finally start a city cash reserve — a step long urged by the city’s auditing firm — while also restraining spending against continued coronavirus-related declines in city sales taxes.
Besides, “considerable budget expenses will continue to come down the pipeline” as vehicles, equipment and facilities like the city’s wastewater treatment plant wear out, the rookie city administrator said.
But Kibbon stressed that it’ll be up to the council, as always, to set final spending for the general fund and the rest of next year’s budget.
The general fund, which would fall from $32.4 million to $31.6 million if the first draft were approved unchanged, represents only about one-fifth of a city budget that totaled $146.7 million in 2019-20.
Much of the rest includes the departments of Municipal Light & Water, which the council controls but which supports itself as a city “enterprise fund.”
Proposed ML&W budgets haven’t been finalized but will be by the time the council holds its more detailed budget work sessions next month, said Kibbon and city finance director Dawn Miller.
It won’t be until after those sessions that North Platte property owners will have a clear picture of the city’s part of next year’s property tax bill. The council usually adopts its budget in the week after Labor Day.
The general-fund budget’s first draft projects a drop of about $150,000 in annual income from the city’s 1½-cent sales tax. That’s a direct reflection of COVID-19’s impact on tax collections so far.
Because some parts of the budget haven’t been drafted, let alone finalized, it’s too early to know the likely size of the city’s part of next year’s property tax bills.
The general-fund portion of the 2020-21 property tax request would remain unchanged at $4.4 million under the first draft.
Instead of funding a formal cash reserve, past city budgets have relied on ensuring a positive year-end balance. Grand Island’s AMGL accounting firm, which does the annual city audits, says a formal general-fund cash reserve would be better.
Kibbon’s budget draft projects the city will end 2019-20 nearly $2.2 million in the black, about $250,000 higher than the year-end total of $1.95 million last Sept. 30.
He said other cash-reserve funds likely would be taken from the general-fund “contingency” category. That’s estimated for now at $2.14 million, more than twice this year’s $1.03 million.
Excluding that line-item — which typically drops as council members make budget adjustments — general-fund departments would receive nearly $2 million less in combined spending authority next year unless the council changes that.
Overall spending would fall by 4.2% for the Police Department, 4.4% for the Fire Department, 6.6% for the Public Service Department, 10% for the Recreation Department and 11.1% for the North Platte Public Library.
Among various steps department heads would take to get there:
» Police Chief Daniel Hudson said three positions would be eliminated, though one affected employee already has filled a vacant Fire Department position.
One of the city’s three animal control officers is leaving in August but wouldn’t be replaced, he said.
» Janitorial services in the fire stations would be dropped, Fire Chief Dennis Thompson said, since firefighters are accustomed to cleaning up their living spaces as they change shifts.
» Library Director Cecelia Lawrence said the library wouldn’t reinstate the Saturday or evening hours it offered before COVID-19. The library currently is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
» Public Service Director Layne Groseth said he built his sanitation budget around an existing proposal to continue city recycling services but end residential “yellow-top” recycling collections.
Groseth and Pamela Pacheco, who founded ABC Recycling with city help in 2014, offered that plan last winter as their favorite among six options for coping with increasing city recycling costs.
If the council chooses that option, ABC would be responsible for all city recycling services. But instead of keeping the yellow-top containers — a task now done by DataShield Corp. of Omaha — the city would increase the number of residential recycling dropoff sites from six to 10.
Any changes in recycling services would take effect with the Oct. 1 start of the next fiscal year, Groseth said.
Though many departments would cut their staffs, Kibbon said, he’s recommending that the city hire a full-time human resources director to streamline how it handles employment matters.
Doing so would free time for the city’s legal department to handle other matters, he told the council. Departments also have several document formats for such items as performance evaluations, vacation requests and sick leave, he added.
