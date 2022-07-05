City Council debate heats up over fire union contract

North Platte’s next two-year fire union contract survived some flak Tuesday as two council members questioned the accord’s pay levels and the extent of the Fire Department’s public services.

The council ratified the accord, 5-2, with Mark Woods and Donna Tryon voting “no” after voicing their criticisms. Councilman Ed Rieker was traveling and absent from the meeting.

Among other things, the contract with Firefighters Local No. 831 — which already has ratified it — grants identical pay raises to those the council approved May 3 for the city’s police union.

Firefighters’ pay will rise by 1.5% when it takes effect Oct. 1, another 1.5% on June 1, 2023, and finally 3.5% on Oct. 1, 2023. The contract expires Sept. 30, 2024.

Ratification of the fire contract was part of the evening’s nine-item “consent agenda,” but Woods asked that it be subjected to a separate council vote.

An hour of debate ensued, with Woods saying “we have an excellent fire department” but contending that “we have a very high budget for our fire department” when compared to similar-sized Nebraska cities.

“At every negotiation, there’s little things added (to the contract),” he said. “They all add up.”

Overall Fire Department budgets have recently bounced within a narrow range. They totaled nearly $5.8 million in 2018-19, $6.04 million in 2019-20, almost $5.8 million again in 2020-21 and $6.06 million for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.

At Tryon’s request, Fire Chief Dennis Thompson reviewed the union contract’s details with help from Interim City Administrator Layne Groseth.

Most of the discussion centered on the state’s “comparability” standard for unionized employees, as well as “specialty pay” that firefighters can receive when they study for and gain certification in specialized services such as paramedic medicine and hazardous-material training.

Thompson said only $1,500 of the annual fire budget is set aside for specialty-pay stipends. Only about four firefighters a year study for certification in one area or another, he said.

Firefighters aren’t required to pursue them, but “we believe it is beneficial to the employee as well as the city to offer them some incentive if they’re willing to put forth the extra efforts and spend quite a bit of time away from home and family,” Thompson said.

He and Groseth said the fire contract’s series of raises to basic pay are needed to satisfy a state law requiring cities to pay 98% to 102% of the average firefighter pay in five to nine cities of similar size.

Police Department pay for unionized members also is governed by the comparability law. Groseth said his study of peer cities found Fire Department pay in North Platte lagged its peer-group average by 10% to 12%.

Councilmen Pete Volz and Ty Lucas said North Platte also had fallen behind its peer group in police pay and similarly has had to catch up.

“Can we afford this?” Volz said. “I’ll flip it around: Can we afford not to do this?”

Woods said Thompson isn’t to blame for the state requiring comparable pay. But there shouldn’t be a need for the city to pay firefighters extra to pursue certification in related specialties, he said.

“I feel that you all are compensated very well by the citizens of this town,” he told the chief. “And I’m just trying to keep things under control as best we can.”

Woods also disagreed with the fire contract’s inclusion of “longevity pay,” a monthly bonus available to all city employees based on their years of service.

“I was raised to go to a job where you give it your best, you show you’re capable and trainable and you want to do a good job and you’ll move ahead,” he said. “I think an employee has to prove that they want the job, too.”

When Woods noted the presence of private hazmat firms in North Platte, Thompson replied that they only handle cleanup after hazardous material spills and don’t respond to incidents.

North Platte is one of only 10 Nebraska cities requiring hazmat certification of all its firefighters, due mainly to the presence of the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard and the chemical shipments it routinely handles, Thompson said.

Without paramedics, he added, North Platte firefighters “would still be doing basic life support” in emergencies.

Paramedic services began spreading nationwide in the 1970s but weren’t added in North Platte until 1994.

Paramedics give seriously ill patients “that extra chance, if you will, for treatment that prior (to 1994) could have been offered in an emergency-room setting,” Thompson said.

Nonetheless, “it’s just a question of whether we can afford to provide this much service anymore,” Woods said.

Tryon brought up firefighting service in Kearney, which retains a largely volunteer fire department despite growing larger than North Platte in recent decades.

Kearney’s department also generally doesn’t provide services beyond basic firefighting, Thompson replied.

Like police departments, both volunteer and paid fire departments are having increasing trouble recruiting members, the chief and supportive council members said.

“I would always hope public safety is always at the top of our responsibilities as government,” said Councilman Jim Carman, a retired North Platte police lieutenant and Lincoln County sheriff.

“I hope we stay in the top tier of wages and benefits for our firefighters and our police officers. That’s where we belong.”

In other business Tuesday, the City Council:

» Gave 5-2 final approval to an ordinance rezoning 13.5 acres of current city land to R-2 residential for a 51-lot “shovel-ready” housing development between the North Platte Cemetery and Educational Service Unit 16.

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. won council approval June 7 for $1.87 million in tax increment financing. The city will sell the land to the chamber, which will install streets and utilities and resell lots to developers.

Tryon and Woods repeated earlier “no” votes on the rezoning ordinance and the TIF plan itself. Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said the city and chamber should be ready to complete the land sale in 10 days to two weeks.

» Authorized Mayor Brandon Kelliher to negotiate a new contract with a law firm to provide the city’s legal services. The 7-0 vote followed a brief executive session.

Council members didn’t specify a particular firm to negotiate with. The evening’s agenda book included a “tabulation sheet” of four applicants that ranked North Platte’s Brouillette, Dugan & Troshynski firm ahead of incumbent firm Waite & McWha.

» Renewed the city’s interlocal agreement with Lincoln County to acquire and sell fuel to the latter at its actual cost plus 1 cent per agenda.

» Authorized the Police Department to seek a $11,164 overtime grant from the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety for a special statewide July 20-Aug. 14 speeding enforcement effort.

» Ratified Kelliher’s reappointments of city Planning Commission members Emily Wurl and Lee Davies. Those items and the highway safety grant were part of the evening’s consent agenda.

