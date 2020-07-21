Two city officials fine-tuning a proposed North Platte housing-code update told the City Council Tuesday they’ve sought to remove surprises one councilman said he fears lurk within it.
Planning Administrator Judy Clark and Dave Hahn, the city’s chief building inspector, answered questions about the second draft of an ordinance to revise legal housing-inspection language as much as 40 years out of date.
It still would make local housing codes reflect City Hall’s actual procedures while ensuring they don’t impose burdens on property owners neither they nor other city leaders intend, they said.
The ordinance’s second draft will return to the city’s Planning Commission next Tuesday, which could further tweak it before council members Aug. 4 take their first vote on the issue since spring.
The council gave 6-0 first-round approval May 19 to the measure’s original draft, but it drew fire from Councilman Ed Rieker and council candidates Mark Woods and Donna Tryon when the Planning Commission reviewed it May 26.
The candidates joined Rieker, who missed the May 19 council meeting, in questioning the measure’s complexity and its foundation on one of a series of international “model codes” used to update other city building ordinances.
Mayor Dwight Livingston and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon then formed a five-member committee to rewrite the housing-code update to make sure it fits North Platte’s situation.
Clark and Hahn were part of that committee, with city Fire Marshal George Lewis and Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf, a real estate agent, as its other city officials.
The fifth member, former Councilwoman Judy Pederson, is also part of an informal group of community members pushing the city to act on substandard housing conditions experienced by some North Platte renters.
Although they wouldn’t have to in light of their May vote, council members will start over Aug. 4 with first-round debate on the revised ordinance, said chief legal counsel Terry Waite.
Residents can review it in Tuesday’s meeting “agenda book,” available for PDF download by clicking “City Council Agendas & Minutes” under the City Council tab at www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council.
The first part of the latest draft shows what would be added to and taken out from the current housing ordinance, Clark said.
A “clean copy” of the revised ordinance follows, with a copy of the city building inspectors’ “standard operating procedures” also attached for information purposes only. Those procedures wouldn’t be written into city code, Clark said.
Clark and Hahn said the ordinance’s main intent remains intact, though committee members also spent hours removing items in the 2018 edition of the International Property Maintenance Code that don’t reflect the city’s actual practice.
“We are not prepared to do anything differently than we have in our (current) code,” Clark said.
Housing codes do evolve over time, Hahn added, but he and Franken aren’t out to make people retrofit buildings that are still safe.
“To try to modify a stair to today’s code, it’s not going to work,” Hahn said. “What we’re looking for is safe structures.”
The latest draft still would charge the city’s Development Department generally — and Hahn and fellow building inspector Norm Franken specifically — with enforcing health and safety regulations on the condition of existing structures.
It would remove references assigning that authority to the city’s health inspector, a post unfilled since about 1980, Clark said.
Building inspectors have filled in since, she added, but Hahn and Franken aren’t certified to handle environmental housing issues such as black mold.
Such matters would be referred for assistance from the West Central District Health Department, which the council appointed in April to enforce the city’s overall health regulations.
Rieker generally renewed the objections he had given the Planning Commission, asking Clark why the housing-code update doesn’t just change “health inspector” to “building inspector” without adapting the 2018 model code as well.
Current ideas of how housing codes should be implemented “may change when somebody else takes your seat,” Rieker told her.
“We may have somebody that — I hate to use the word ‘lenient,’ but maybe that’s the word to use — that maybe works with the (city) clientele to try to correct a problem instead of bringing the heavy arm of government in and forcing control,” he said. “I don’t think that’s what we’re about as a community.”
Enforcing housing codes too strictly could drive rents out of reach for poorer residents, and property rights also need to be protected, Rieker added.
“The landlord — this is his property. These are property rights. And it concerns me that government is impinging on the property rights of that individual to be able to use his or her property as he or she sees fit.”
Hahn and Clark replied that they have no authority to enter a home without its owner’s permission unless they see an immediate threat to its occupants’ safety, such as a wall about to fall down.
“If they say, ‘You have to leave,’ I have to leave,” Hahn said. “We can’t just blast through the door.”
But Pederson said she and other community members concerned about substandard housing are finding tenants living in unhealthy or unsafe conditions while also paying high rents.
She and the city officials on the mayor’s committee “really thought about how we could not burden property owners too much and yet have safer places for our residents to live,” she said.
