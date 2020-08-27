North Platte’s annual Col. Cody Cruise and Shine car show will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 in Memorial Park along East Fourth Street.
The show will be a single day this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sponsoring Cody Cruisers group said in a press release.
Admission is free to viewers, while registration for participants is $20 per vehicle. Dash plaques will be given to the first 75 participants.
Vendors will be present at the event, and raffle tickets will be sold at $2 each for a toolbox and refrigerator to be given away at the show’s end. Ticket-buyers need not be present to win.
KRVN-AM of Lexington will take registrations for a new Chevrolet Blazer, which the radio station will give away Oct. 1.
For information on the event’s sponsors, visit codycruisers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.