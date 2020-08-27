Classics park on bricks for car show

A 1950 Ford coupe, once a State Patrol car in Iowa, sits on display at Col. Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in downtown North Platte on Sept. 9, 2017. For perspective on how far technology and patrol cars have come over the years, cars from 1993 and 2015 sat nearby at the classic and restored car show. 

North Platte’s annual Col. Cody Cruise and Shine car show will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 in Memorial Park along East Fourth Street.

The show will be a single day this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sponsoring Cody Cruisers group said in a press release.

Admission is free to viewers, while registration for participants is $20 per vehicle. Dash plaques will be given to the first 75 participants.

Vendors will be present at the event, and raffle tickets will be sold at $2 each for a toolbox and refrigerator to be given away at the show’s end. Ticket-buyers need not be present to win.

KRVN-AM of Lexington will take registrations for a new Chevrolet Blazer, which the radio station will give away Oct. 1.

For information on the event’s sponsors, visit codycruisers.com.

