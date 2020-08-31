A pending lawsuit against NEBCON and M.E. Group limited the Lincoln County commissioners from discussing details of remediation work on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system installed at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
The board approved a motion for “unique and/or noncompetitive nature of items” to be performed on the existing geothermal system at the courthouse.
“In speaking with about four of five different representatives from different groups, we are trying to make sure the solution that we think will work, will actually work,” said Commissioner Joe Hewgley. “What they’re simply trying to do is do a test well to see the amount of water for intake and discharge that can be put into an aquifer at different layers.”
The process, Hewgley said, is fluid and work needs to be done to determine various aspects of possible solutions.
“It really is a work in progress,” Hewgley said.
The commissioners also approved a bid submitted by Sargent Irrigation, but did not discuss the amount of the bid due to the pending litigation in order to protect the county during the process.
The board also:
» Approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of North Platte concerning the fiscal year 2020 Justice Assistance Grant Program funding. The North Platte City Council will discuss the program at its regular meeting tonight.
» Approved a special designated liquor permit submitted by Nebraska Bar & Grill of Gothenburg for an event at Harbor Lights Oct. 17.
» Adopted a resolution to enter into an interlocal agreement with the village of Sutherland to provide library services.
» Adopted a resolution to enter into an interlocal agreement with the village of Brady to provide law enforcement services and authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign it.
» Authorized Henry to sign the annual Peopleware renewal agreement for software used in the register of deeds office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.