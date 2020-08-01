The Lincoln County Commissioners will discuss entering into an agreement with TreanorHL and Brown Construction, Inc. for the Lincoln County Detention Center remodel and addition project at its meeting on Monday.
At its July 13 meeting, the board accepted the bid from Brown Construction, Inc. for construction of the project.
The board will also discuss and consider acceptance of an informal proposal for the Hershey-Dickens Road overlay project.
Discussion to authorize Chairman Bill Henry to sign a letter of engagement with McChesney, Martin, Sagehorn for 2020 budget services is also on the agenda.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
