What are the biggest qualities that separate a champion sheep from the rest of the herd?
It comes down to a combination of the animal’s muscles, fat cover, build and structure.
“Genetics obviously is a huge part of it,” said Curtis Doubet, who judged the 4-H sheep show at the Lincoln County Fair on Friday, “but giving (the sheep) quality show feeds is as much as anything. Animals are born with a limited genetic potential, and nutrition allows the animal to express it.”
The fair continues Saturday with the 4-H cattle show and the companion animal show. The fair then concludes an eight-day run on Sunday with the 4-H hog show.
When it comes to sheep, however Mason Roberts and his family are raising their animals, it is definitely working. The results continued to show on Friday.
Roberts’ sheep won the medium-weight ewe division, the grand champion market ewe title and the overall market sheep category.
It was the third straight year that Roberts captured those classes and titles. The ewe is one of the latest offspring to come from a strong bloodline within the Robertses’ herd.
“There is no real secret,” said the 16-year-old Roberts, who is an incoming junior at Sutherland High School. “It just took a lot of work.”
The latest prize sheep was born in the second week of January. Roberts said he could see from the start her potential.
“As a baby you could just tell,” said Roberts, who has shown sheep since he was 8 years old. “She just stood out from the other ones.”
That was the case Friday as well, based on the judge’s decision.
“He liked her muscles,” Roberts said of Doubet’s comments on his ewe.
Seventeen-year-old Tom Moss’ sheep, Roy, won heavyweight wethers reserve champion, and he also had a reserve champion in the market ewes category.
“It actually takes a lot and (the work) really starts up in May,” said Moss, a North Platte resident and incoming high school senior. “You just have to work with your animals all the time — just feed and feed and be practicing all of the time. It’s taken me quite a few years to get to where I am, that’s for sure.”
Moss has been showing sheep for seven years and said he learns from each experience.
“It takes a lot to learn what the judge is actually looking for (in competitions). You have to look at the muscle and everything,” Moss said. “The (classes) I was in were hard with a bunch of awesome sheep in there.
“We came in for weigh-ins this morning and saw a lot of good sheep. I felt mine was pretty all right. I was just going to be pretty happy with wherever I placed.”
Roberts said individual class titles and overall championships are the obvious goals going into the events. But Roberts added that he just enjoys the competition overall.
Showing animals has been a tradition in his family for years and an experience that they all seem to share in.
“It keeps my family together,” Roberts said of going to shows. “It’s also meeting new people — just the socializing part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.