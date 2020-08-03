A Lincoln County Department of Roads overlay project that began Monday morning will leave impacted roads open but with temporary delays.
The work includes a stretch of North Airport Road from the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 going north to East Hall School Road. It also includes East Hall School Road from the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 going east to North Airport Road.
Work is also being done on North Twin Lakes Road, starting at the intersection of East Hall School Road and going north to the end of the pavement.
