Coronavirus concerns call for atypical livestock sale at Lincoln County Fair -- one sans livestock

The Lincoln County Youth Livestock Sale was seemingly a series of blind bids this year.
The event, held annually after the Lincoln County Fair, was held without animals Monday.
Instead, the 4-H members stood in the show ring at the North Platte Stockyards. An auctioneer then read a short biography about the individuals and their accomplishments at the fair with their prize-winning livestock before the bidding.
It was a different look for the sale that followed an atypical fair this past week. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fair was restricted to 4-H livestock and exhibit competitions, and only immediate family members were allowed as spectators. The animals had to be brought in and out of the fair site on the same day this year.
The sale accounted for that situation.
“(The competitors) would have had to bring all of their animals back today (to North Platte) for the sale, and some of which might have already went to a packing plant,” said Jeremy Martin, a member of the Lincoln County Youth Livestock committee. “(The sale changes) were just a necessity of that situation.”
Martin said participation was about the same as previous sales. A total of 111 4-H members were entered in the sale, and all but a few were there in person, with the exceptions being due to other commitments or situations. In those cases, a fellow 4-H member stood in for them during the sale.
Some 4-H members held the ribbons and awards that they won during the fair as they stood in the show ring. The introductory biographies included the years they have been active in the sale, the placement of their livestock during the fair and, in some cases, a description of what they plan to do with the money from the sale.
People bid on the individual’s livestock lot — be it a goat or a combination of cattle, sheep and hogs. The auction took about 2½ and the total sales amounts were still being finalized as of Monday night.
Martin said the bids might have been down a bit compared to a normal year due to a combination of factors.
“Maybe they were a little bit lower, but it’s about as good as you are going to do in a year like this,” Martin said. “You look at the agricultural economy being what it is and then you factor in the coronavirus being what it is. But it’s a whole lot better than nothing.”
There also was a slight change in the format of the sale on Monday.
Traditionally the youth animal sale involves a base bidder — a person or company that agrees to pay a base price if the bid winner does not do so and takes possession of the animal.
The winning bidder then only pays the difference between the base and the bid, which is called a premium, and does not take possession of the animals.
The premium is what goes to the individual 4-H members.
“In the past, they had a base value of the animal as a starting point for the bid,” Martin said. “This year every bid was strictly a premium. It went straight to the 4-H’ers. I think in terms of the premium dollars this year, it might be down a bit, but it’s not terribly far off (from previous years).”
