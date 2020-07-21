A natural-gas franchise renewal that won initial North Platte City Council approval Tuesday would continue its provider’s relationship with the city into a second century.
Council members voted 8-0 to advance an ordinance granting NorthWestern Energy a new nonexclusive 15-year franchise, with two automatic renewals of five more years.
Those lengths match those in the city’s expiring 25-year gas franchise to NorthWestern, which has done business in North Platte since buying out the private North Platte Light & Power Co. in 1924. The utility, then called Northwestern Public Service Co., added natural gas service in 1931, according to Telegraph files. City voters rejected a combined electric-gas franchise renewal in 1939 but granted a gas-only franchise in 1941.
In between, North Platte acquired the firm’s electric transmission system in 1940 in the founding act of today’s Municipal Light & Water.
Since the 1995 franchise was granted, the Legislature in 2003 transferred cities’ authority over gas tariffs and rates to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, said City Administrator Matt Kibbon and chief legal counsel Terry Waite.
The franchise renewal covers other details of the operational relationship between NorthWestern and the city, including repair of damages and construction activities.
NorthWestern will continue to pay an “occupation tax” for its gas service at the current rate set by the city, Kibbon said.
Councilman Andrew Lee asked whether renewing the NorthWestern franchise would keep another natural gas provider from entering the city. It would not, Waite said.
In the cable TV field, the city has granted nonexclusive franchises to both Charter Communications and Allo Communications.
No one in the audience asked questions during a public hearing on the NorthWestern franchise. The ordinance that would grant it must be approved up to twice more to take effect.
In other business, the council:
» Gave 8-0 final approval to a rezoning ordinance related to a recently approved lot split after voting to waive the measure’s third and final reading.
Council members July 7 approved a land-use amendment and subdivision plan separating a recently finished home and a 200-foot-square lot holding it at 4114 Victoria Lane from a larger parcel on East State Farm Road.
The rezoning ordinance, which won first-round approval that night, sets zoning for the separated lot at R-3 residential.
Aaron Vieyra, representing Gateway Realty, asked the council to give the accompanying rezoning ordinance final approval because the home has been sold and its buyers already have sold their own home.
» Accepted “certificates of completion” for last year’s sewer extension work near the east Interstate 80 interchange and reconstruction of East Philip Avenue from Jeffers to Cottonwood streets.
Waite said an anticipated pair of Aug. 4 votes on assessment schedules won’t be needed, because the city paid 100% of the costs of both projects.
