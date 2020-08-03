The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign an agreement on behalf of the county with TreanorHL and Brown Construction for the Lincoln County Detention Center remodel and addition project.
Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright said several minor changes were made to the original agreement that dealt mostly with insurance and start date. The start date for construction is established as Aug. 24.
In a relatively light session, the board postponed final approval of an informal proposal from Shelco Construction Co. of Paxton for the Hershey-Dickens Road overlay project. Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said two other companies were asked to bid on the project, but neither submitted bids due to the small size of the project.
The board also authorized Henry to sign a letter of engagement with McChesney, Martin, Sagehorn for 2020 budget services.
