Lincoln County commissioners Monday will hear County Assessor Julie Stenger’s annual three-year plan of assessment for reviewing and setting taxable values for the county’s properties.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
State law requires county assessors or their staff members to physically review each property in their county at least once every six years.
The plan of assessment lays out the types of properties that the assessor plans to review in each of the following three years. Assessors must present them to their county board by July 31.
Commissioners plan at 9:45 a.m. to discuss options for handling truck traffic on West Eugene Avenue west of the city limits. Stenger will present her assessment plan at 10 a.m.
In other business, the County Board will:
» Hold a 10:15 a.m. executive session to discuss possible litigation against the county.
» Vote on a special designated liquor license requested by GL Concepts for an Aug. 8 wedding reception at Harbor Lights near Lake Maloney.
