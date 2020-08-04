North Platte Community Playhouse productions and other events at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts are shut down until February after at least two “Mamma Mia!” cast members were confirmed as having COVID-19.
The musical completed a six-show run on Sunday.
Stu Shepherd, the president of the Playhouse’s board of directors, said news of the first case came Monday. The call came about 10 minutes into the first night of tryouts for “Fiddler on the Roof.” He said the tryouts — which included “Mamma Mia!” cast members — were stopped and the show was postponed until 2021. It had originally been scheduled for Sept. 25-Oct. 4.
Shepherd said the individual began to show symptoms after Sunday’s final “Mamma Mia!” performance and and was tested.
Shepherd said a second case was confirmed Tuesday afternoon. That individual began feeling symptoms about a day earlier. He added the rest of the cast members, concession workers and ushers — who were all notified Monday — will be tested Wednesday morning.
Shepherd said the West Central District Health Department does not consider the audiences to be at risk at this point.
“I think everybody who was a part of the (“Mamma Mia!”) production had to assume there was some level of risk involved,” Shepherd said, “but we worked so hard to mitigate every risk that we could possibly think of and still it happens.”
“Mamma Mia!” was the first show in the reopening of the Playhouse and had been rescheduled from its initial April run dates to July 28 through Sunday.
Among safety measures for the production:
» Cast members took social distancing measures during rehearsals.
» The audience for each show was reduced to less than 50% of regular capacity.
» A nightly theater cleaning protocol included a checklist that needed to be signed off on.
» There was no audience meet-and-greet with the cast members after shows, as has been traditional for previous Playhouse productions.
Sue McKain, the chair of the Playhouse’s safety committee, said the West Central District Health Department complimented the steps that were taken.
“(West Central Executive Director) Shannon (Vanderheiden) said that we had really gone above and beyond what was required by them for our reopening,” McKain said. “We did more than what we needed to prevent (an outbreak) from happening.”
Shepherd said the Neville Center’s Fox Theatre is closed until Feb. 1. The theater had targeted August to resume showing weekend movies, but those plans have been canceled in a precautionary move, as are other events that had been scheduled through the end of January.
“For the safety of the cast, crew and community, we feel that it is necessary to not do ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ and then also close the theater,” Shepherd said. “When we get to Feb. 1, we are going to reevaluate and see how things are in the community and determine if it is safe to move forward then.”
