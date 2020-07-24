Nebraska COVID-19 cases, by the numbers
|Total number of positive cases
|Total number of people tested
|Deaths due to COVID-19
|23,818
|249,344
|316
Lincoln County COVID-19 cases, by the numbers
|Total number of positive cases
|Total number of people tested
|Deaths due to COVID-19
|72
|4,439
|2
A Grant nursing home has become Nebraska’s latest struck by COVID-19, with 12 of 28 residents and nine of 30 employees testing positive over the past 10 days.
After previously evading the novel coronavirus since it first surfaced in Nebraska, the Perkins County seat of about 1,100 has closed its city hall, library and swimming pool to the public and ended its American Legion baseball season.
Seven residents of Golden Ours Convalescent Home were transferred starting Wednesday to hospitals in North Platte, McCook and Ogallala after testing positive for COVID-19, Perkins County Health Services CEO Neil Hilton said Friday.
Myra Stoney, health director of the McCook-based Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department, strongly urged west central Nebraskans to wear masks in public, maintain 6-foot social distancing and wash their hands frequently.
“There’s a lot of people in denial that it works, but it does work,” said Stoney, whose nine-county district includes Perkins County. “It takes all of us to keep our communities healthy. So we need to work together.”
The start of the outbreak was confirmed July 14, Hilton said, when test results confirmed one of the nursing home’s employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
That employee also was the first Perkins County resident to test positive after about 150 tests in the county since March, he said.
“Up until last week, we were sitting here in Perkins County with a big goose egg on the map,” said Hilton, who oversees 230 employees at the nursing home, Perkins County Community Hospital, Perkins County Family Clinic and Park Ridge Assisted Living.
“This shows how quickly (COVID-19) can spread in a long-term (care) facility.”
Hilton said two residents were sent Wednesday to Great Plains Health in North Platte, which reported treating seven patients as of Friday afternoon in its special COVID-19 ward.
Spokeswoman Megan McGown said GPH had three coronavirus patients from the Southwest Nebraska health district. Two are from the North Central district, one from the Two Rivers district and one from outside Nebraska.
None of GPH’s seven patients were intubated or in intensive care as of Friday, McGown said.
McCook Community Hospital received two Golden Ours residents Wednesday and one Thursday, and two were sent Friday morning to Ogallala Community Hospital, Hilton said.
Consultations starting Wednesday among his hospital, GPH and hospitals in McCook, Ogallala, Gothenburg and Imperial created the transfer plan, CEO Mel McNea said.
“If we work together, we can do this,” McNea said. “We have had great conversations with regional hospital CEOs, chief nursing officers and multiple health districts to get this accomplished and keep patients safe while recognizing the available resources at our regional hospitals.”
After the transfers, Hilton said, Golden Ours still has five residents suffering from COVID-19 in a wing of the nursing home set off as its “red zone.”
“If we don’t have any more residents test positive, we probably won’t have further transfers out of here,” Hilton said.
But residents and employees will be tested weekly starting next week, and additional positive tests could result in more transfers, he said.
Eight Golden Ours staffers have tested positive since the first, Hilton said. All nine are at home at various stages of a 10- to 14-day-long self-quarantine. None is seriously ill, he said.
Nursing home staff and other Perkins County Health Services employees entering Golden Ours are wearing personal protective equipment and special N95 masks, Hilton said.
“I had never had an N95 mask in my life until 10 days ago,” he said.
Employees throughout his system have been told since March to avoid unnecessary movement between its facilities. Perkins County Health Services is Grant’s largest employer.
“Obviously, at the end of last week, we really tightened that up,” Hilton said.
Many employees, he said, commute from regional towns such as Ogallala, Big Springs, Imperial, Sutherland, Wallace and Wauneta.
Hilton confirmed that the sweeping closures of Grant’s city facilities took place Monday in the hope of keeping COVID-19 contained to the nursing home.
“Those nine employees who tested positive have wives or husbands and families,” Hilton said. “We don’t want it to cross over into the community.”
Grant City Hall has been generally closed to the public, though city staff members are available by appointment.
Anyone entering City Hall should wear a mask inside, with no more than two members of the public in the building at a time, the city said in a press release.
Grant’s municipal swimming pool immediately closed for the rest of the summer, and the Hastings Memorial Library will be closed until at least Aug. 19. Curbside checkout of books remains available, the press release said.
Grant’s Legion baseball program also called off the rest of its season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
