CR Rustic opens Saturday amid the Dewey Street reconstruction project in downtown North Platte.
Corey and Robert Derbyshire’s new “Antique Mall on the Bricks” at 413 N. Dewey St. features more than 20 vendors.
“It will be an antique shop and boutique,” Robert said. “We will do a soft opening (Saturday), and when the street opens, then we will do the big Chamber-and-everybody-else grand opening.”
The vendors will sell a variety of selections including antiques, repurposed and reconditioned furniture, homemade jelly, honey and candles.
“It is a pretty eclectic gathering,” Robert said. “We’re happy to be down on the Bricks to hopefully be part of that revitalization.”
The Derbyshires still have some spots open for vendors and may be contacted at 308-221-6725.
Robert said the mall will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 8. After that, the hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
