Crowd gathers for county fair's most popular event: The cattle show

Nebraska is known as the beef state, so it is no surprise that the cattle show is perhaps the most popular 4-H competition event each year during the Lincoln County Fair.
It was the same story on Saturday as the largest crowd of the week so far turned out to watch the competition. The participation level also was a high, with the list of entrants in various showmanship, market, calves, heifer and feeder events filling nearly nine sheets of paper.
Blake Bruns was one of the big winners early in the day as his Hereford heifer was selected as the senior beef showman class grand champion. Ashlyn Robinson was named the reserve champion.
Bruns has won grand champion titles in the past with his animals, but he said the experience is one that never gets old.
“It always changes every year because you have a different animal,” said the 18-year-old, who is an incoming senior at Hershey High School. “There’s the connection that you have (with the animal).”
Bruns’ champion heifer was born in March 2019 and has qualities that make her a strong show cattle.
“She has really good structure and body and very pretty looking,” said Bruns, who also shows sheep, goats and pigs. “That’s what a lot of judges look for.”
Bruns said he has worked with the heifer for about two hours every day since May, getting her ready for the show season.
He showed her two weeks ago at the Hereford junior nationals in Kansas City. The next stop is the Nebraska State Fair next month, followed by January’s National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver.
He also is already thinking ahead to next year and the next cattle.
“I’m already looking at the calves,” Bruns said.
Kelsey Amos, a 12-year-old Stapleton resident, has raised M.J., her prize-winning black limousin, since it was a calf. On Saturday, the duo took home an honor as the intermediate showmanship division grand champion. But it wasn’t the first accolade for M.J. and Amos.
“I’ve took him to about seven shows and at every one he has at least won his class,” Amos said. “Sometimes he has a little bit of an attitude (at shows) but today, he was so good.”
His appearance was spot-on as well.
“Limousins don’t normally get really long hair but he’s super fluffy,” Amos said.
Amos has been showing cattle for the past five years and has had champion heifers in the past. Saturday’s title appears to be the final one in M.J.’s run, however.
“He is going to the market. He’s getting too big,” Amos said.
The Lincoln County Fair comes to the end of an eight-day run with Sunday’s hog show.
