A 23-year-old Curtis man charged with seven drug-related felonies is back in the Frontier County Jail after he broke a condition of his bail.
Maxwell J. Allen violated the bond as he tested positive for THC, opiates and cocaine on Aug. 7, according to Frontier County Court documents.
Allen took the drug test at the McCook Police Station. After the first sample was provided, it was found that Allen had hidden a bottle of clean urine on his body, according to the court documents.
His vehicle was searched at the police station, and a glass pipe that contained marijuana residue was found in the front seat, according to the documents. A marijuana grinder that contained residue was found in the trunk along with a small plastic baggie that contained white powdery residue. A field test showed it to be cocaine, police said.
Allen is charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as a charge each of possession of money while being in possession of a controlled substance and having no drug stamp.
Allen was arrested in June at a residence in the 300 block of East Fifth Street in Curtis. While there, Frontier County sheriff’s deputies found the body of 22-year-old Jamie Spratlen in a bed, according to court documents.
Allen was in the same room. In a nightstand next to the bed, a bottle contained 60 light blue pills, which were identified as Adderall.
A preliminary hearing for Allen is scheduled for Aug. 21.
