A 23-year-old Curtis man charged with seven drug-related felonies waived a preliminary hearing in Frontier County Court on Friday morning.
Maxwell J. Allen is scheduled to be arraigned in district court Aug. 27. He is charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as a charge each of possession of money while being in possession of a controlled substance and having no drug stamp.
Allen was arrested in June at a residence in the 300 block of East Fifth Street in Curtis. While there, Frontier County sheriff’s deputies found the body of 22-year-old Jamie Spratlen in a bed, according to court documents.
Allen was in the same room. In a nightstand next to the bed, a bottle contained 60 light blue pills, which were identified as Adderall.
Allen remains confined in the Frontier County Jail after he broke a condition of his bail earlier this month. Allen tested positive for THC, opiates and cocaine on Aug. 7.
The McCook Police Department also cited Allen for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
